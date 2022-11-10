Northwest volleyball started its quest for the Bearcats' first-ever MIAA Tournament championship with a sweep of Missouri Southern Nov. 10 at Civic Arena in St. Joseph.
The ’Cats outscored the Lions 75-53 in the match. The 'Cats outhit Southern with a .296 hitting percentage vs. the Lions' .131 hitting percentage.
In the first set, sophomore middle hitter Avery Kemp attempted to get a kill but landed on her knee awkwardly. Kemp did not play the rest of the match, freshman middle hitter Kate Frakes played in her absence. There is no update on Kemp's injury as of Nov. 10.
"Everyone just has to be ready," Frakes said about playing in place of Kemp. "We've played together for a long time. We know how to work. It's just about being ready."
Coach Amy Woerth said the Bearcats played their type of volleyball even through the hardship of an injury.
"I just felt like we played at our level,” Woerth said. “I didn’t think we stepped down to what they did. It was great to see us perform at our level and the standards we know we can do.”
Northwest won the first set 25-17, with the last point coming courtesy of sophomore outside hitter Payton Kirchhoefer's first set-winning kill of the match.
In the second set, Kemp returned to the bench on crutches to support her team for the rest of the match.
"We had to stay focused during the game, then we came off and we're like, 'Where's Avery? Is she OK?’" Kirchhoefer said. "We all care about each other. We want to make sure she's OK. Getting her back on the bench was a boost for us, like we need to get this done for her right now."
Southern snagged two more points in the second set compared to the first, but Northwest pulled away to win 25-19 and go up 2-0 in the match.
The Bearcats stormed out to a 9-1 lead in the third set. The Lions tried to mount a comeback, getting themselves within 4 points of the 12-8 score.
That was the closest Missouri Southern got as the 'Cats kept pouring on offense. They closed the set, and the first round of the tournament, with Kirchhoefer's second set-winning kill of the match to win 25-17.
“It’s very exciting — we all want to play in the postseason,” Kirchhoefer said about moving on in the MIAA Tournament. “It’s really a goal for every team, I feel like. Just to get out there and be able to do it with these girls, we definitely are going to have to battle through some things, but I believe that we can get it done.”
With the sweep over Southern, Northwest advances to the semifinals against the No. 5 seed Washburn Nov. 10, once again at the Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Woerth said the Bearcats were focused on not being upset after seeing No. 6 seed Pittsburg State pull off a 3-0 upset over No. 3 seed Central Missouri earlier in the day. She said keeping the possibility of it happening to Northwest out of her players' heads was important.
“It can happen to anybody. It wasn’t going to happen to us,” Woerth said.
Kirchhoefer said it is fun being so close to home because the team gets to see a lot of Bearcat fans come out and support the team.
“We actually get to go home and sleep in our own beds tonight,” Kirchhoefer said. “We’re feeling away from home but at the same time we’re close to home so we get to play fun.”
