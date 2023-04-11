Maryville girls soccer came back from the Smithville Round Robin Tournament to play three matches — one at home — April 10-13. After the busy week, the Spoofhounds will have a few days off before meeting St. Joseph-Benton April 17 in St. Joseph.
The Spoofhounds began the week against Mid-Buchanan at Bearcat Pitch. Coach Jesus Gonzales was not with the team on Monday because of a red card in the Round Robin Tournament against Harrisonville April 6, so assistant coach Courtney Kennedy guided the girls against the Lady Dragons.
Senior goalkeeper Abby Swink said that she was worried about facing Mid-Buchanan because of last year's close game — a 2-1 win by the Spoofhounds April 11, 2022.
“I was a little nervous coming into the game because last year we didn’t come out as strong as we could’ve,” Swink said. “I told the girls to focus on coming out strong, and we did that.”
Nearly six minutes into the start of the match, senior midfielder Kennedy Kurz scored at the north goal to give the Spoofhounds a 1-0 lead. Shortly after the first goal, sophomore forward Jalea Price fired another into the back of the net to give the Spoofhounds a 2-0 lead with 33:57 left in the first half.
“We had to keep our heads up,” Price said. “We all came out with the mindset of not going down without a fight because we wanted to do good since we did lose three games last week.”
With 13:53 left in the first half, sophomore midfielder Makayla Yaple snuck in her second goal of the season that went off the fingertips of Mid-Buchanan senior goalkeeper Mallie Lieffring and into the left corner of the net. At halftime, the Spoofhounds found themselves up 3-0 and 40 minutes away from earning their fourth shutout in four games so far this season.
“Coach always tells us to aim for the corners, and that’s what I was thinking during that goal,” Yaple said.
The Spoofhounds added two more goals in the south end of Bearcat Pitch — one by Price with 13:45 left and the other by freshman forward Jersey Ingram with 18 seconds left in the match — to get a 5-0 win for Maryville and stay undefeated at 4-0.
Swink had saves during the half to help keep the Lady Dragons scoreless. One of those saves was on a penalty kick, and she said she was not going to let an easy one get past her.
“The girl just looked nervous,” Swink said. “I was just like, ‘This is my goal. She is not getting it in, especially the first game back. I want to have a clean sheet going in.’ I was just like, ‘I am going to stare into her soul and dive to the right. They are not getting to the back of the net today.’”
Maryville will finish the week with a short turnaround at Bishop LeBlond April 12 in St. Joseph and then back home the next day for a match against Chillicothe April 13.
The Spoofhounds are 14-2 against LeBlond since May 5, 2009. The most recent match between the two teams was an 8-1 win for the Spoofhounds April 13, 2022, at Bearcat Pitch.
Maryville will have a home game April 13 before going on the road for six consecutive matches. The Spoofhounds are 23-4 against the Hornets since April 21. The recent match between the two rivals was a 4-0 win for Maryville May 18.
“We will be ready,” Yaple said. “We are going to take it easy and work on what we need to fix from Mid-Buchanan and last week's matches. It will be great to see what coach has to say when he gets back.”
