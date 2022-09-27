Before Northwest volleyball’s upcoming five-game road stretch, the No. 10 ’Cats had the opportunity to play in front of a home crowd.
This was only the second time so far this season the Bearcats got to play inside Bearcat Arena, and they did so against Pittsburg State Sept. 21.
Junior setter Alyssa Rezac helped guide Northwest to a 3-0 sweep of Pittsburg State with 33 assists and four aces. The win put the Bearcats at 2-0 this season at home.
“It is always fun to play in front of our home crowd,” Rezac said. “We are grateful to have the support we do from our families, the other Northwest sports and the Maryville community. Bearcat Arena on a game day gives such a family feel, and we take pride in defending the paw.”
In the match, the Bearcats outscored Pittsburg 75-49 and had a .327 hitting percentage compared to the .125 hitting percentage the Gorillas posted.
Sophomore middle hitter Avery Kemp contributed eight kills and four blocks in this match.
“Staying disciplined and executing our systems at a high level has played a huge part in our success this season,” Kemp said.
The next match for the Bearcats was against Missouri Southern. In this match, the ’Cats got their second straight sweep.
This win has Northwest on a five-match win streak, all five wins being against conference opponents. The Bearcats are 5-1 in the MIAA and tied for first with Nebraska-Kearney.
“It is good to start seeing just a glimpse of the potential we have,” Rezac said. “We are just hitting the tip of the iceberg and have a lot more in us. I am happy to see our systems starting to click together at a higher level. Five and one is a good start, but there is a lot of season left and a lot to prove still.”
The Bearcats have a chance to snatch first place Sept. 30 against the No. 6 Lopers in Kearney, Nebraska.
Nebraska-Kearney boasts a 15-1 record with its sole loss coming at the hands of No. 8 Washburn. Northwest has a 11-3 record with its one conference loss coming by way of No. 18 Central Missouri.
The Lopers have a two-match winning streak against the ’Cats including the defeat that ended one of the best seasons in program history in the first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament.
“Serve and pass will be key to beating UNK,” Kemp said. “We’re coming into it like any other conference game. It’s important for us to get a strong start in each set against a solid team.”
“UNK is a good team with a good history,” Rezac said. “They have a very loud, intense atmosphere there in Nebraska, but the team is excited to play some really good competition. I think if we execute our systems and game plan at a high level, that gives us a darn good chance to beat anyone in the conference.”
After the top-25 clash, Northwest will start October with a match against MIAA foe Fort Hays State Oct. 1 in Hays, Kansas.
The Bearcats have an 11-match win streak against the Tigers since Oct. 7, 2017.
“Fort Hays is a team that can cause some havoc, but I am hoping we go in there, control what we can, play at our level and execute our systems,” Rezac said. “They usually run a quicker offense, so if we can serve tough to keep them out of system and slow them down at the net, that will definitely give us an advantage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.