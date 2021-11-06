ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Tuesday afternoon, just four days prior to Northwest men’s basketball opening its season with a regional rematch against Northern State, coach Ben McCollum knew his team was going to get exposed. Actually, he welcomed it, noting that it’d emphasize how his players can get better.
And despite the No. 1 Bearcats taming the No. 15 Wolves with a 68-55 win Saturday evening at the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in the Civic Arena, McCollum was right.
“I thought we were just really disrupted, offensively — and quite frankly, defensively — to start the game,” McCollum said in the aftermath of the 13-point win.
It didn’t seem like it for the first five minutes, though, as the Bearcats (1-0) held a 13-4 lead over the Wolves (0-1) with 14 minutes and 49 seconds remaining in the first half. They were roughly 50 seconds removed from sophomore forward Wes Dreamer nailing his third shot of the game.
That’s when everything changed.
The Wolves used the next eight minutes to settle in, outscoring the ’Cats 14-6 during that span to eventually take an 18-16 lead — their first of the game.
Northwest had four of its 11 turnovers during that span, and that was largely due to the unfamiliar defense that Northern presented.
“We just don’t see a ton of hedges,” McCollum said. “The good thing is we did see a hedge now, so that’s gonna help us a ton, because we’ll be able to expose it. We just haven’t seen it in so many years.”
“I thought, offensively, we just got a little carried away,” McCollum said. “Just the first game.”
The Wolves’ lead grew to as large as 8 points (30-22) with slightly more than two minutes to go in the first half, but the Bearcats were able to start their comeback bid when junior guard Diego Bernard made a layup and freshman guard Isaiah Jackson sank a pair of free throws to enter the half facing a 4-point deficit.
McCollum said the Bearcats — who shot a 9-of-21 (42.9%) from the field in the first half, including 2-of-11 (18.2%) from beyond the arc — needed to get more creative on the offensive end, so that’s exactly what they did.
Northwest didn’t take long to show that either, opening the second half on a 14-6 run of its own to regain the lead with a 40-36 advantage. Dreamer, the catalyst for the Bearcats’ offense against Northern, mimicked his first-half efforts, nailing two 3-pointers during that span.
The forward finished the matchup with 20 points and three rebounds on 7-of-15 shooting (4-of-8 from deep), and even though he’s been a part of the program since the 2019-20 school year, he’s not used to what he was asked to do against the Wolves — what he’ll be asked to do for the rest of the season.
“He hasn’t played in that kind of role, where he’s the primary — I guess you could call him the trigger man, the primary trigger man, just triggering our whole offense,” McCollum said. “That wears you down. … He’s still learning that role. I thought he played great.”
While Dreamer sparked the Bearcats’ second-half run, it was junior guard and reigning NABC Division II Player of the Year Trevor Hudgins who provided the separation Northwest needed to eventually pull away from the Wolves.
Hudgins was quiet for the first half, having 6 points and only playing 15 minutes due to picking up three fouls. The second is where he flourished, eventually finishing with a game-high 22 points, including back-to-back step-back 3-pointers to give the ’Cats a 64-47 lead with 2 minutes and 39 seconds left in the game.
Diego Bernard, a St. Joseph native and the second half of Northwest’s backcourt tandem, was everywhere he needed to be. The junior finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.
If McCollum needed the guard to do something, he did it.
“He’s just a winner,” McCollum said. “If anybody wants to describe him, that’s what I’d describe. He is the ultimate competitor. He’s extremely, excruciatingly competitive, and whatever he needs to do, he’ll do; that’s just him.”
McCollum is OK with his team getting exposed in the way it did; he wouldn’t want it any other way. After winning three of the last four Division II national titles, he knows there’s a proverbial target on the backs of the Bearcats.
The matchup with Northern was the first shot they’ll take this year. The 13th-year coach knows it won’t be the last.
“When you’re No. 1 in the country, you’re taking shots,” McCollum said. “There’s no room for error. There’s no room to crawl in a hole. There’s no room to be sensitive. It is competition, and some of our guys are going to slowly understand that as they progress through the season.”
That was the first of two matchups this weekend for McCollum and company, as they’ll face No. 21 Seattle Pacific Nov. 7 in St. Joseph for their opening-weekend finale, a team that beat No. 20 Alabama-Huntsville 77-71 Saturday night.
And as he did against Northern — as he’ll do for the entirety of the Bearcats’ back-to-back title defense — McCollum is welcoming any team’s best shot.
“That’s what you do. That’s why you come here,” McCollum said. “We’ll get it tomorrow, too.”
