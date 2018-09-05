Northwest football faces a familiar situation against Washburn with one goal on the forefront: steady development.
Following a Week 1 victory 28-6 over Missouri Western, the Bearcats (1-0) travel Sept. 6 to Topeka, Kansas to take on the Ichabods (1-0). The big plays that lead the Bearcats to a victory in Game 1 is something Rich Wright said they are always trying to capitalize on.
“The thing we talked about a little bit last week is with our athleticism, we feel like we are going to have more opportunities to make those plays,” Wright said. “Hopefully that will continue to trend in our favor moving forward.”
Three of the four Bearcat touchdowns against Western were more than 30 yards including a 60-yard bomb from redshirt freshman quarterback Braden Wright to senior receiver Shawn Bane Jr. Bane complimented Braden Wright’s play in his first collegiate game under center.
“He played well, I’m not gonna lie. He was very relaxed, poised, and he made some big-time plays,” Bane said. “He got something in him that not many people do, so I’m glad to have him on my team.”
Braden Wright’s play will continue to grow as he gains new experiences each week, in this week’s matchup he will get his first taste of a road atmosphere. The pressure associated with running the Bearcat offense is something Braden Wright will have to handle.
Rich Wright said the responsibility does not fall solely on the young quarterback to continue the early offensive success.
As @NWBearcatFB prepares to face off against Washburn in Topeka this evening, check out what @CoachWrightD had to say about redshirt freshman QB Braden Wright (@bradenwright2) at Tuesday’s press conference: pic.twitter.com/ZOP0qcvOrS— Andrew Wegley (@andrew_wegley21) September 6, 2018
“What I’m looking for, less from him (Braden Wright) and more from our offense as a whole, is to develop and become more consistent this week,” Rich Wright said.
While a consistent offense is the goal on one side, the defense also left the season opener with room for improvement. The Bearcat defense allowed over 300 yards of total offense for the first time since week five of last season, when Central Missouri posted 381 total offensive yards.
Despite allowing 347 yards, Western only managed to put up six points against the Bearcats. While allowing under their season average in points from a year ago (9.3), Rich Wright was not content with the defensive performance.
“I was unhappy with the production we had as far as making tackles at the line of scrimmage,” Rich Wright said. “We did a good job occupying blocks for the most, I felt like we did a pretty good job neutralizing their vertical run game, but we have to make more plays.”
In the 2017 match up with the Ichabods, Northwest allowed just 217 yards of total offense. In Washburn’s opening game, the Ichabods tallied 341 yards of offense, slowing down the physical style run game will be key for the Bearcats.
For an experienced group like the Bearcat defense, the task of slowing down a run game is something they are well versed in. They led NCAA Division II in total defense allowing just more than 212 yards per game.
As Braden Wright settles into his first college road game, the Bearcat defense will have the opportunity to make an impact early in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.