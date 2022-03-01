Northwest women’s basketball coach Austin Meyer sat in his black office chair, his desktop computer adjacent to him with film plastered on the screen Feb. 28.
This is not an unusual setup for the fourth-year coach on a Monday morning, but there was a difference in his situation compared to the season before — March was about to begin, and his team was still playing.
“Last year was tough — COVID and the injuries — and there was stuff everybody dealt with,” Meyer said.
The 2021 MIAA Tournament was minimized due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, and only eight teams were allowed instead of the usual 10.
The Bearcats ended the 2020-21 season with a 7-15 conference record and a ninth-place finish in the MIAA standings.
With an early end to their season, the ’Cats were tasked with ensuring they didn’t miss out on the next postseason.
Despite the 2022 MIAA Tournament restoring its old format of 10 teams, Northwest (17-11, 12-10 MIAA) made sure it didn’t matter and finished sixth in the MIAA, earning a first-round bye.
“You want to be playing as long as you can, and it’s good to still be going,” Meyer said.
The game film on Meyer’s screen was paused in the first quarter of a Jan. 29 matchup between two MIAA foes — No. 6 Fort Hays State (25-3, 19-3 MIAA), co-MIAA regular-season champions, and Nebraska-Kearney (22-6, 17-5 MIAA). The latter of the pair will be Northwest’s first, and possibly only, opponent of the tournament.
The Bearcats will meet the third-seeded Lopers for the third time of the season March 4 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kearney defeated Northwest by an average margin of 12 points during the first two meetings. In the most recent game between the two teams Feb. 23, Kearney’s win was in large part due to the third quarter, when the Lopers outscored the Bearcats 26-10.
Meyer said defense might just be his biggest focus going into Friday’s game to ensure that doesn’t happen again.
“We got to be better post-defense wise,” Meyer said. “That’s one thing we’ve really struggled against the elite post players in our league. It’s a team effort.”
The struggles on post defense were evident in the Bearcats’ final regular-season game against Hays Feb. 26.
The Tigers scored 36 points in the paint. Northwest scored just 14.
“We just made way too many controllable mistakes,” Meyer said.
He said that is something that absolutely cannot happen, not only in March, when it’s win or go home, but in general.
While this is Meyer’s second time in the MIAA Tournament as a head coach, this will be the first collegiate postseason experience for some of his players.
One of these players is the 2020-21 MIAA Freshman of the Year, second-year freshman guard Molly Hartnett.
Hartnett said earning a top-six seed in the tournament was even sweeter because the team barely missed out in 2021.
“I knew that this year we would bounce back,” Hartnett said.
It’s Hartnett’s first time in the postseason, but she’s far from a stranger of the limelight.
In her four years at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, she helped lead her team to three state championships between 2017-19.
For the Overland Park, Kansas, native, it’s all about remembering to be herself and to play as a team.
“We always just talk about the next game,” Hartnett said. “It doesn’t matter where we are in the season, what game it is or who we’re playing. So, I just got to go out and compete and play for my teammates, play for my coaches, play for our fans and do whatever I can to help us win.”
With the regular season behind them, the Bearcats are now focused on one thing: surviving and advancing.
To Meyer, the coming weeks will differ from everything his team has endured up to this point.
“The longer you play, obviously, the better teams you know you’re playing,” Meyer said. “We’re playing one of the best teams in the country in round one. The stakes are higher, there’s no easy games, and the top teams that move on are the ones that keep getting better. It’s a different intensity when you get in the postseason.”
