EVANSVILLE, Ind. — When Northwest men’s basketball was scheduled to match up with No. 7 West Liberty in the Elite Eight, the No. 2 Bearcats were tasked with trying to slow down the best offense in Division II.
Prior to their matchup with Northwest, the Hilltoppers scored an average of 102 points per contest. They ran through the Mountain East this season. They defeated No. 9 Hillsdale College by 17 points in the title game of the Division II Atlantic Region Tournament; that’s how they punched their ticket to be one of the final eight teams standing.
The Bearcats didn’t care, though.
They didn’t care about any of the nation-leading statistics possessed by the Hilltoppers. They didn’t care about Liberty guards Dalton Bolon and Pat Robinson, a duo that collectively averaged more than 40 points before facing Northwest.
The only thing the Bearcats do care about is this: they defeated the Hilltoppers 98-77 Wednesday evening at the Ford Center to advance to the Final Four.
“It’s win or go home at this point, so you have to bring your best,” Northwest senior forward Ryan Hawkins said in the aftermath of the 21-point quarterfinal win. “We weren’t at our best to start, but we got it corrected and went a little bit of a run there in the first half.”
For the first few minutes of the game, it was everything Liberty (18-5) wanted it to be. The Hilltoppers used their typical full-court press to try and speed up the Bearcats, who traditionally run a slower-paced, efficiency-based offense.
It worked for the first few minutes, too, as Liberty led Northwest 12-8 with 13:39 remaining in the first half.
After that, not so much, as Northwest (26-2) used an 11-0 run over the next 3 minutes and 24 seconds to take a 19-12 advantage. The Bearcats took their first lead of the game when freshman guard Isaiah Jackson got a layup to go with 11:24 remaining in the first half.
“We prepared all week for the press. We knew that was coming,” Hawkins said via Zoom. “Down the stretch, defensively, we got stops, and it was enough to get the dub.”
Hawkins accounted for 6 points during the Bearcats’ run courtesy of back-to-back 3-pointers. Those were his first 3-pointers of the game but were far from the last.
The forward made six of his eight attempts from beyond the arc and eventually finished with 32 points, marking the 13th time he’s reached the 30-point mark while at Northwest. Hawkins shot 78% from the field.
“The press got them in rotation a lot, so I felt like I had a lot of rotation 3s,” said Hawkins, who set a new postseason high against the Hilltoppers. “I turned down a couple that I wasn’t quite comfortable with because I didn’t want (Northwest coach Ben McCollum) to get mad at me tonight.”
Northwest’s dominance on offense, which included a final shooting clip of 61.8% from the field and 45% from deep, was mirrored on the other end of the floor. Following their initial run of the game, the Bearcats never looked back and carried a 51-32 lead into halftime.
After those first few minutes, the game was everything Northwest wanted it to be.
They forced the Hilltoppers into their worst first half this season, which was previously 33 points before the Elite Eight. Liberty’s aforementioned dynamic duo of Bolon and Robinson combined for 35 points, but it didn’t come as easily as most of their buckets have this season.
The Bearcats held the duo to 13-28 from the field (46%), including 33% from 3-point range.
“We just played our defense,” Hawkins said. “We had a week to prepare for it. We just stuck true to who we are and what we do defensively, and we slowed them down quite a bit to give them enough fits.”
“I don’t think there’s any rocket science to guarding somebody; you just have to be active, guard the basketball, keep them out of the paint,” McCollum said in the aftermath of the Bearcats’ domination of Liberty. “I thought our kids were up for the challenge.”
Despite the large margin of victory, something the Bearcats have done throughout most of the season, the game was different than anything they’ve encountered. No other team in the country played defense against the Bearcats the way Liberty did.
It was different for the Hilltoppers, too, in the sense that no team had dominated them as Northwest did for the entirety of 40 minutes. The Bearcats gave Liberty a different look than it had come across all season.
For the Bearcats, an unfamiliar foe wasn’t an issue. They were able to adjust.
For the Hilltoppers, an unfamiliar foe was their kryptonite. Their season is now over.
“Neither of us have played outside of our region. They play a different threat to us with the press that we don’t see ever,” McCollum said over Zoom, where all Elite Eight postseason press conferences are hosted. “They don’t see a lot of half-court teams like us ever. It’s just such contrasting styles. It’s kind of a battle of wills and who’s gonna win, and we’re fortunate enough to do it.”
While Liberty will start preparing for next season, the Bearcats will be preparing to come out on top of this one. Northwest will face the winner of the matchup between No. 3 Flagler and No. 6 Truman State. That game hadn’t concluded in time for publication.
The Bearcats are now one win away from a national title game, along with two wins away from winning the program’s third Division II championship in the past five seasons.
“Onto the next,” McCollum said. “Gotta find a way to be able to win the next game and just survive — survive and advance.”
