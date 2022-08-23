After a long offseason, football seasons are kicking off around the nation. Soon, it will be Maryville’s turn.
While coaches, fans and players have waited since the end of last season to return to the field, coach Matt Webb has this week circled on the calendar every year.
“I look forward to week one like it’s Christmas morning every year,” Webb said. “I get to wake up as a kid, you know 47 years old, and I get to wake up as a kid this coming Friday like it’s Christmas morning and see what Santa Claus brought you and let’s go and play with some toys, it’s a lot of fun.”
Senior running back and linebacker Macen Shurvington said there’s always a lot of excitement around the time school starts.
Nothing compares to the excitement around football, Shurvington said.
“There’s no better time of the year than football season,” Shurvington said.
The ’Hounds will have a tough start to the year, as they start the season against Blair Oaks for the fifth consecutive year. Maryville and Blair Oaks have created quite the history in recent years, as the Falcons have defeated the Spoofhounds in five straight matchups, including the 2020 Class 3 State Tournament Championship.
“They’re really good, and we’ve had a tradition of being really good too, so it’s a great matchup,” Webb said. “The history between the two teams you know, we’ve played them for state championships, we beat them once, they beat us once, and we’ve played in the state semifinals. We’ve opened up with them for quite a few years, it’s traditionally a really good football program. We know them very well, and they know us very well.”
The history combined with great traditions makes this a marquee matchup for both teams.
Shurvington said preparation is important for any game, but it is definitely key when going against a team such as Blair Oaks.
“We’ve been working really hard, watching film, practicing hard, staying focused on Blair Oaks,” Shruvington said. “Not allowing distractions to break that focus and as a whole team I think we’re ready to go.”
The ’Hounds have learned from their past games, worked hard and are attempting to put themselves in a position to win the game. The team plans to do so by focusing on the process of football and by executing its game plan.
Webb said the team has multiple goals for this game: communicate well, execute, play with an edge and display the hard work the team put in all offseason.
“That’s the focus every week — is to go just 1-0 — I don't care if you win 7-6 or 42-21,” Webb said. “That doesn’t matter, we just want to win the game and go 1-0 and win the game”.
The game will be at neutral site Aug. 26 at UCM Crane Stadium in Warrensburg, Missouri.
With both teams forced to travel, the programs will be reliant on whether their fans will travel with them.
“I think we make a good effort every year to expose our football program and our culture and our community to different opportunities,” Webb said. “We go to Northwest Missouri State’s field, we played at UCM before — two years ago we played Blair Oaks there — so our kids are used to that kind of environment.”
Coaches, players and fans alike are looking forward to Maryville’s kickoff of the regular season.
Fans will get their first look at how their team will perform throughout the season, and the team will finally be able to put all that preseason work to the test in order for the chance to establish itself early for the new year.
