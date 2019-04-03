Maryville baseball put its early season woes to rest with an onslaught of offense against East Buchanan April 1. The Spoofhounds topped East Buchanan 18-3 with an explosive second inning.
After not scoring a single run in its first two games, Maryville found itself bringing in 18 runs against the Bulldogs. The ‘Hounds bats came alive in the bottom of the second inning after falling into a 2-0 hole.
The game was essentially over after a 13-run second inning for Maryville, though the Spoofhounds added five more runs, the game was eventually called in the fourth inning due to the mercy rule.
Coach Carson Riedel was pleased with the performance from the team because the offense was finally able to get something rolling. Riedel explained how the offense exploding in the second helped with the shaky start.
“At the start, we slid into a hole that left me a little nervous,” Riedel said. “Going down 2-0 was tough, but we got things rolling in the bottom of the second which really sparked the whole team.”
Going into the third inning with a commanding 11-run lead, confidence was riding high for the Spoofhounds after a slow start to the year. To go with that commanding lead was also a more relaxed and loose pitching environment for sophomore Connor Weiss. Weiss saw three innings on the mound where he struck out seven batters, striking out the side in the third inning.
“It is always nice to give the defense and the pitcher a nice lead to work with,” senior catcher Creid Stoecklein said. “Giving the pitcher a lead to work with gives him more freedom to work his pitches, and it also brings some confidence along with it.”
Maryville built some confidence that will lead into the next couple of games. With an uneventful start to the season, the ‘Hounds will look to exhaust all options as to what was the spark of the offensive explosion against East Buchanan.
Stoecklein appeared to be the spark the Spoofhounds needed to get things going on offense as he filled the stat sheet offensively. Stoecklein started off the run in the second inning with a double. He reached base four times with two being walks, scored three runs, and stole three bases.
With quite an offensive showing for the Spoofhounds, there is still time to turn things around and go in a positive direction this season. Senior third baseman Tyler Houchin echoed these beliefs.
“We are definitely heading in the right direction after tonight,” Houchin said. “We dropped our first couple of games without any offense at all, so it was nice to get things going and get some runs on the board.”
With questions about the future of the team still uncertain, the Spoofhounds will look to continue their offensive success against Cameron. The Dragons have yet to get a win and have been massively outscored by their opponents this season, allowing double-digit runs in nearly all of their games.
Maryville will aim to continue its offensive power against a struggling Cameron team April 4 and establish themselves as a threat in the Midland Empire Conference.
