Maryville boys tennis came out with its sixth win on the road April 17, defeating Trenton 5-4 in Trenton, Missouri. The triumph marked the Spoofhounds’ seventh-straight against the Bulldogs.
Maryville moved to 8-1 on the season with the Cameron Tournament April 19 after the match with Trenton. The tournament will start a busy schedule for the Spoofhounds, with six competitions in eight days, including the Midland Empire Conference Tournament April 26.
Leading the way for Maryville against Trenton was sophomore Kristian Mendez, who went 1-1 in the match. He lost his doubles match 5-8 and won his singles 8-1. Mendez said his performance was a good showing, but it was a very competitive win for him and the team.
“We were down 4-2 in team score after our doubles matches, but then we came back with consecutive wins in singles to pull away with the win,” Mendez said.
Sophomore George Groumoutis and junior Landon Baker were the only doubles team to win against the Bulldogs, winning the match 8-4. From singles play, junior Kason Teale took his match 8-4 over Trenton junior Bradyn Sager, sophomore George Groumoutis won 8-2 over Bulldogs’ junior Maverick Sole and junior Jaxson Staples triumphed over Trenton senior Tucker Otto by a score of 8-6.
After seeing a comeback win from the team, coach Nicole McGinness said she wants to see the same effort every single match from her athletes until the season is over.
“Where we are right now, playing to the best of our ability is our focus going into each match,” McGinness said. “Putting forth effort into every point in every match is how you generate better results and also better quality tennis matches in singles and doubles.”
After being on the road for seven competitions, a home crowd will await the Spoofhounds in three of their final four matches of the regular season.
Mendez said he looks forward to seeing the home crowd and playing against MEC rivals Chillicothe April 20, Savannah April 25 and Bishop LeBlond May 1.
“We have big conference opponents coming up in individual matches and tournament play, and it will give us all opportunities to show out before postseason play,” Mendez said.
Practice or drilling creates the necessary repetition to form a solid foundation for a consistent tennis match, according to TennisCT. Doing every single drill over and over again, inside and out, can transcend tennis athletes from the high school level to the professional level.
McGinness said the team hasn’t had as many practices lately due to a busy schedule, but when the Spoofhounds do practice, she has them focus on the little details.
“The focus has been the basics and just doing the same over and over again to really refine aspects of their playing style and how they play a match,” McGinness said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.