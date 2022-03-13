SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Northwest men’s basketball coach Ben McCollum couldn’t quite put his finger on the catalyst behind his team’s 70-55 win over MIAA foe Washburn Sunday evening in the semifinals of the Central Region Tournament.
He could’ve chalked it up to one of the Bearcats’ best first halves of the season, or he could’ve attributed it to a pair of underclassmen having immense, mighty performances.
But instead, at a blue-cloth-covered table on the second floor of the Sanford Pentagon, McCollum elected to ascribe the program’s third win over the Ichabods this season to a sermon he listened to a few hours prior to tipoff — one that stuck with him up until that very point.
“That was a good speech, wasn’t it?” McCollum said to sophomore forward Wes Dreamer, who was sitting directly to his left.
“The sermon talked about, ‘Where are you gonna take me today, God? Where does this road lead?’ And understanding that he’s in control, and the same concept applies to basketball — that we’re not in control whether we win or lose, but what we’re in control of is the effort and enthusiasm. … We do control the effort and stuff like that,” McCollum said.
He raved about how his program understands that message, one that helped them take down the Ichabods, who have served as the thorn in the Bearcats’ side over the last two years. For the second season in a row, that profound understanding helped Northwest prematurely end Washburn’s title quest while prolonging its own.
“The games are always fun,” McCollum said in the aftermath of the Bearcats’ fifth win over the Ichabods in the last eight tries. “I mean, they’re fun, but it’s miserable all at once, because they’re just so tough. I thought we executed our game plan well.”
The third-seeded ’Cats (30-5) uncharacteristically showed that early. They haven’t been able to start fast for much of the season, and it seemed as if that was going to be the case again when the seventh-seeded Ichabods (22-11) got on the board within the first 22 seconds.
That’s when Dreamer — long before he told McCollum that sermon was what “got him going” — nailed a 3-pointer to get Northwest’s scoring started. The Ichabods didn’t know it at that moment, but those 36 seconds between their initial bucket and Dreamer’s response served as the only lead they garnered throughout the game’s entirety.
And Dreamer didn’t know it then, but that was the beginning of his compelling night that included 16 points and 13 rebounds. It marked the seventh double-double of his career and second in a 48-hour span after tallying 16 points and 12 rebounds during the Bearcats’ quarterfinal win over Minnesota State University Moorhead.
“I’m just trying to give it my all and just trying to focus on getting those rebounds and just being me,” Dreamer said. “I feel like it’s been working out.”
As good as he was on offense, he used his defensive prowess to help the ’Cats eventually jump out to a 21-point lead in the first half. He was a key part in them keeping the lead in the second, too, as Washburn got within 5 points before another scoring spurt effectively put the game out of reach.
With their guards struggling, the Ichabods made it a point of emphasis to feed the ball into the post and to senior forward Jonny Clausing. Dreamer held him scoreless in the first half and only allowed Washburn’s big man to eventually finish with 10 points and six rebounds.
“I mean, he just battles,” McCollum said of Dreamer. “I mean, that’s what we have down there — a 200-pound animal. … He’s as tough and as scrappy as they come for his size, pound-for-pound, and he is what it means to be us. Tough, physical.”
Dreamer assumed the brunt of the Ichabods’ post presence because he had to. The Ichabods’ senior guard tandem of Jalen Lewis and Tyler Geiman was plastered by Northwest redshirt freshman guard Isaiah Jackson and a mix between the Bearcats’ own guard tandem of Diego Bernard and Trevor Hudgins.
It was Jackson, though, that made it his personal mission to torment the Ichabods’ playmakers all night, and he did just that. Geiman finished 1-for-12 with 2 points, and the duo was held to a combined 16 points.
“It’s a whole team deal, but Isaiah had a huge part in that,” McCollum said of Jackson, who had 13 points and eight rebounds. “Isaiah’s feet, defensively, are absolutely absurd. I mean, he’s one of the best feet-movers that I’ve ever coached. He just did such a good job of pestering.”
Maybe the most impressive part isn’t that the ’Cats held the Ichabods to 40.7% from the field, including 31.8% from beyond the arc. Maybe it isn’t that they capitalized on their chances at the free-throw line, going 25-for-28 from the charity stripe.
Maybe, just maybe, it’s that they notched their second win over Washburn in a seven-day span, and they did so without an eye-popping, mind-boggling performance from Hudgins.
Northwest has heavily relied on Hudgins, the back-to-back-to-back MIAA Player of the Year, for most of this season. But Hudgins, who entered the contest averaging a career-best 23.4 points per game, had a season-low 7 points against the Ichabods, forcing people around him to step up with the season on the line.
“That was probably their game plan, to take him away,” McCollum said. “(Geiman is) as good a defender as I’ve ever seen on Trevor. If you just want a clinic on just an absolute — if there’s battles in basketball — an absolute battle, go watch our games against Washburn for the last however many years, specifically that matchup.”
Although Washburn’s plan worked, the Ichabods didn’t account for Northwest redshirt freshman guard Mitch Mascari to have a scorching performance off the bench.
While the Bearcats were en route to their game-high lead in the first half, Washburn was working to put that to an end. The Ichabods got back within single digits before Mascari stepped into and nailed his first 3-point attempt of the game. He followed that bucket with two more before the break, including another on the ensuing possession, before finishing 3-for-3 with 9 points.
“I think I look one of two things: I look either really dumb or really smart. Or both,” McCollum said about putting in Mascari, who averages 12 minutes a game. “To play him — really smart. Let’s just stick with that one. … He’s a good player. We’ve got good players that don’t get hardly any time, if any time. That’s the hard part about being on team that is a championship team.”
And just as the Ichabods thought they had hope, just as they had halted Northwest’s 11-0 run in the first half, that’s when Bernard assured the Bearcat faithful that made the trip that they were about to get their money’s worth.
Following Mascari’s back-to-back triples, Washburn answered back with one of its own. But Bernard, who finished with a game-high 18 points, used the Bearcats’ next possession to use one of his patented turnaround jump shots. After that, he poked the ball away on defense before receiving the outlet pass from Jackson.
Bernard raced a defender all of the way to the venue’s easternmost basket before rising up and throwing down an emphatic slam, one that was followed with the St. Joseph, Missouri, native letting out a celebratory bellow.
“That was nice,” McCollum said.
“I mean, I always like a good dunk,” Dreamer said.
The ’Cats will have to leave all of that in the past now. They won’t get to — nor would they — spend too long marveling in Bernard’s dunk. They won’t get to marvel in Mascari’s unexpected hot hand. They won’t get to marvel on any of the things that helped them reach the title game of the Central Region Tournament for the seventh time in eight years.
They’ll now turn their attention to top-seeded Augustana, the opponent they’ll face Tuesday night with a trip to the Elite Eight hanging in the balance, and the opponent they haven’t faced since November 2016.
“Win the next, isn’t that how tournaments work?” McCollum said. “Win the next.”
