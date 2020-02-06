Maryville boys basketball established its dominance Feb. 4 when the Spoofhounds defeated Bishop LeBlond 63-43.
Senior Night festivities recognized the efforts of guards Kelby Derr, Tate Oglesby and Tylan Perry.
A night filled with recognition was packed by the seniors and one of them, Oglesby, scoring his 1,000th career point. The mark was eclipsed when he made a free throw with 3:46 left in the second quarter.
Oglesby credited his teammates for accomplishing a milestone that only a handful of Spoofhounds can say they’ve reached.
“It felt good seeing the ball go in for the 1,000th point,” Oglesby said. “A lot of credit goes to my teammates. Obviously, it’s been a process, it’s been four years, and I wouldn’t be here without them. I just have to thank them from the bottom of my heart for being there.”
Aside from scoring his 1,000th point, Oglesby nearly perfected his overall game. He was cutting to the basket, finding the open man and also provided a dunk to cap off a fast break. Halfway through the second quarter, Oglesby accounted for 11 points. This was more than Bishop LeBlond, which had 10. Oglesby finished with 19 points.
“I found success by being aggressive,” Oglesby said. “My teammates were able to create some gaps off of their drives. Really, it was a team effort, and the best thing is coming out with a win.”
Coach Matt Stoecklein summarized Oglesby’s importance to the Spoofhound program.
“He’s such a scorer,” Stoecklein said. “He’s been a good leader. If kids are slacking, he tends to get on them. He’ll say he’s the vocal leader and tell kids they need to work on certain things; he’s been awesome.”
Perry finished with 2 points and Derr found his specialty passing, which included two no-look passes in the fourth quarter.
“Tylan Perry just works so hard, he’ll do anything you ask,” Stoecklein said. “Kelby Derr is the same way. He’s so smart too. If you ask him any play he knows it and will walk kids through it. Great kid, great student and nice person.”
Maryville jumped out to a fast 7-0 lead in the first quarter due to Bishop Leblond’s slow tempo of play. The Eagles were not looking to cut and were instead passing back and forth at the top of the key waiting for the open shot.
However, Bishop Leblond got their 3-point shots to fall and tied the game at 10 with 3:20 left in the first, forcing Stoecklein to call a timeout.
Out of the timeout, Maryville kept the pace fast and limited Bishop Leblond to zero points the rest of the quarter, pulling to a 19-10 lead.
“Sometimes it’s hard to get a kid to go out there and work really hard, but that’s a goal we’re trying to get at,” Stoecklein said. “On defense, set the pace faster, get stops, get steals, and we want to go down and set a quick pace.”
The fast pace of the Spoofhounds went against the Eagle’s gameplan. They lacked in transition defense and never forced Maryville to shoot the outside shot. They soon found themselves in a deep hole, down 31-23 at the half.
Eagles senior guard Kanon Sumpter wasn’t going to let his team slip away as he pushed the pace early in the second half. The Eagles found themselves down 31-28 two minutes into the third quarter.
Sumpter led the way for Bishop Leblond with 11 points. Sophomore guard Chris Guldan followed closely behind with 8 points and junior forward Jeffery Johnson recorded 6 points.
As momentum started to shift toward the Eagles, Maryville woke up from the slump they were in from the halftime break.
“After the awful third quarter, I think the players finally decided to play and be aggressive,” Stoecklein said. “They started to move the ball. We had multiple assists in the fourth quarter. They became unselfish, moved the ball and attacked the rim.”
Maryville ended the third quarter on an 11-1 run and pushed the score to 42-32 before running away and eventually winning by 20 points. Stoecklein saw this win as a confidence booster.
“It gives us confidence that we can do this,” Stoecklein said. “Hopefully it sets up a week where we can get another two wins. Hopefully, this will get us rolling into districts because we have a lot of games coming up and not a lot of practice time.”
Maryville will finish the week in action Feb. 6 against Penney (4-11) and Feb. 7 against St. Pius X (4-12). The Spoofhounds are focusing on keeping their bodies in shape to handle the toughness of this stretch.
“A lot of it is outside the gym and classroom,” Oglesby said. “We need to take care of our bodies and that includes sleep, food and anything like that. It’s going to take a lot more than just the basketball process to finish out these couple weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.