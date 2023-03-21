Northwest softball is one win away from surpassing its season total from last season, after the Bearcats finished their 2022 campaign with a record of 15-36 and are 15-11 heading into their home doubleheader with Central Oklahoma March 24.
Coach Naomi Tellez said this team has taken a huge leap forward from last year.
“Now going into conference with a lot of confidence and growing from the year before is huge,” Tellez said.
Northwest won the first game of the doubleheader against Wayne State, 2-0, March 20, as freshman pitcher Jadyn Streigle pitched a complete-game shutout with eight strikeouts, while allowing one walk and seven hits through seven innings. The Bearcats dropped the second game against the Wildcats, 8-7, in extra innings.
Junior infielder Abby Nolte finished the doubleheader against Wayne State, going 4-for-7 with two home runs and three RBIs.
After the Bearcats (15-11, 1-3 MIAA) split the doubleheader against Wayne State (5-18) March 20 at Bearcat Softball Field, the ’Cats look ahead to their first home conference matchups against Central Oklahoma (20-3, 4-0 MIAA) and Newman (9-17, 0-2 MIAA) March 24-25.
Nolte said the last four non conference home games have been a build up to the home-opening conference contests this weekend against the Bronchos and Jets.
“I think it builds our confidence playing at home,” Nolte said. “You want to win at home, and having some games that are non-conference under your belt can really drive a fire for the conference games.”
Northwest will face off against Central in a doubleheader at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m March 24. The Bearcats will matchup against Newman in another doubleheader at noon and 2 p.m. March 25. All games will be played at Bearcat Softball Field.
Central is No. 1 in the MIAA standings, as well as No. 1 in the conference in team batting average (.335). Northwest is right below the Bronchos, with an average of .320.
Tellez said the plan is to slow Central down as much as possible defensively.
“I think it’s gonna take all our arms honestly, working ahead in counts and really pinpointing our location,” Tellez said. “Obviously, you know, being here at home sometimes the balls fly, so keeping things down in the zone and working ahead helps.”
Newman is last in the MIAA standings, No. 12 in batting average (.279), last in ERA (6.5) and No. 13 in fielding percentage (.954).
Tellez and Nolte said the key is to stay focused during that second day of softball for Northwest.
“Putting runs up on the board, so our pitchers can throw loose,” Tellez said about the plan against the Jets. “I think that game is really gonna be just taking a lot of solid defense and quality at-bats.”
“We’re hoping to take a clean sweep,” Nolte said. “We haven’t swept anybody yet, but we really think that we can get those two ‘dubs’ back-to-back, which would be great for our confidence and also for our record.”
