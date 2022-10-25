Maryville football clinched the first seed in its district for the ninth time since coach Matt Webb took over the program in 2012. The No. 1 seed secures Maryville home-field advantage throughout the Missouri Class 3 District 8 Tournament.
This is the second consecutive year the Spoofhounds have claimed the No. 1 seed in their district. Maryville was in the Class 2 District 7 in 2021, but the team is back in Class 3 District 8. The last time the ’Hounds were in this district, they won the district title in 2020.
“We schedule tough opponents. The MSHSAA (Missouri State High School Activities Association) playoff system is very clear about strength of schedule, points and how you earn points based on your opponents that you scheduled for non-conference games,” Webb said. “It feels very rewarding to play a tough regular season and come out of regular season conference champs and be the one seed. That’s the goal every year — to be the number one seed and host as many games as you can in the playoffs — and it starts with districts, so it feels very rewarding.”
The Spoofhounds are 26-1 at home in district tournaments since 2012. On the road, the ’Hounds are 2-0.
Webb said Maryville has a rich tradition of playing in the playoffs and being tough to beat in the ‘Hound Pound.
“It’s important that we play at home,” Webb said. “The important thing about being the number one seed is getting home playoff games.”
Maryville will face the winner of the No. 4 St. Pius X (6-3) and No. 5 Cameron (4-5) game. The Spoofhounds lost to the Warriors earlier in the season 34-27 Sept. 16 on Pius’ home field. The ’Hounds secured their first and only shutout of the year against the Dragons Sept. 23 in Cameron, Missouri.
Maryville has been undefeated against both Pius and Cameron in the playoffs since 2012. The Spoofhounds have defeated the Warriors in all five postseason matchups and the Dragons in the three postseason games during Webb’s 10-year stretch with the Spoofhounds.
“We’ll focus on ourselves and focus on the potential first-round game which is the winner between St. Pius and Cameron,” Webb said. “We’ll get healthy, practice and prepare for one of those two teams that we’ll play next week.”
Cameron will be taking on Pius in the Missouri Class 3 District 8 Tournament for the second straight year. The Dragons were the No. 4 seed last year, beating Northeast-Kansas City Oct. 29, 2021, before losing 47-0 to Pius in the district semifinal Nov. 5, 2021.
Cameron coach Wes Bell said he is excited for his team and community for having the chance to get a rematch against Pius. In Week 3 of the season, the Dragons lost to the Warriors 45-6 Sep. 9 in Cameron, Missouri.
Since then, the Dragons ended the regular season on a high note with a three-game win streak. During this streak, Cameron outscored its opponents 102-32.
“I know we got thumped earlier in the year (against Pius),” Bell said. “We were kind of figuring things out on both sides of the football. It helped that our schedule got a little bit lighter, but anytime you’ve got momentum on your side, it’s certainly not a bad thing.”
Bell said this game against Pius and the playoffs is a tremendous opportunity for the Dragons to show how much they have improved over the season. He said that it’s win or go home from here on out, so it’s a big deal anytime his team can advance to the next round.
If Cameron is to move on, the Dragons will end an 11-game losing streak to the Warriors, which includes four meetings by the two programs in the postseason.
“If we’re fortunate enough to play well at Pius and get out of there and escape with a win, I love going to Maryville,” Bell said. “I love that place, and I love the stadium. I love the challenge of going against coach Webb and that tradition and what he’s got going on up there. Those kids — like Pius — know what playoffs are all about. They’ve been there, done that. I’ll preach to my kids, ‘It’s another opportunity to go against a big boy in our league and in our state and just prove how much we’ve improved.’”
Regardless of whoever comes out on top in the first round, Webb said his team will use the time off focusing on itself and preparing for do-or-die football. Part of what makes playoff football so different from the regular season, Webb said, is there’s a deeper feeling of finalization with each game.
“You win and advance or you lose and your season is over,” Webb said. “This football culture, our community and football teams are very used to playoff runs and what it means. This is an exciting time of the year. It’s very, very fun. Each game is win or go home, so you strive to do everything the right way to make sure that you win and so your season isn’t finished.”
