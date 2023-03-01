KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northwest women’s basketball kicked off its MIAA Tournament run with a 70-54 win over Newman March 1 at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Sophomore guard Caely Kesten led the way for the Bearcats with 16 points while shooting 7-for-12 (58.3%) from the field.
The Bearcats’ offense started off ice-cold, going 3-for-8 (37.5%) to open the game. Freshman guard Lindsey Kelderman jump-started their offense with a 3 to give them a 10-3 lead with 3:14 left in the first quarter.
Coach Austin Meyer said Kelderman has been a big reason why the offense starts to click. Her 12 points and two 3-pointers helped the team to its first MIAA Tournament game win since a 71-67 first-round triumph over Central Oklahoma March 4, 2020.
“That’s what she’s done — she didn’t make everyone like she did the other night,” Meyer said as he smiled and chuckled with Kelderman. “Both these two (Kesten and Kelderman) are high-level shooters. They put more time in than anybody. They’re kids we’re confident in when they get looks, we feel like the shots are going in.”
Northwest and Newman traded buckets back and forth in the second quarter. Seemingly every bucket on one end was quickly matched on the other. However, the Bearcats were able to find momentum, as they closed the first half on an 8-0 scoring run to bring their lead to 37-19 heading into the locker room.
Jets graduate student guard Maddie Spagnola opened the second half with a 3, 18 seconds into the half, but the Bearcats quickly responded with 2 points from sophomore forward Emma Atwood 21 seconds later. Merely 15 ticks later, Newman senior forward Britney Ho, who finished with a game-high 26 points, got those 2 points back.
“Obviously we don’t want her to score 26, but we wanted to make sure to take away their 3s as well,” Meyer said about Ho and the Jets. “They have really good shootersThey’re the best 3-point shooting team in the league, and we’re not a team that traditionally double-teams, so to put a double-team in, this late in the season, you’re probably setting yourself up to give up some 3s.”
With 2:53 left in the third quarter, Kesten hit a 3-pointer to bring the Bearcats’ lead up to 20. The Jets cut the lead to 16 with 1:49 left in the quarter before Kesten hit a jumper to give the ’Cats a 56-38 lead with 1:08 to go in the third — which they ultimately held onto for the rest of the quarter.
Kesten said the motion of the offense helped her score the ball well. She’s had more chances to become comfortable in the offense recently, starting the team’s last four games and scoring double-digit points in five of the team’s last six games.
“When we’re open in transition and we take care of the ball in transition that usually works for us,” Kesten said. “Moving throughout the offense and getting open shots helps everyone score.”
The Jets tried to fight their way back into the game, going on an 8-2 scoring run to cut Northwest’s lead to 19. The Bearcats made sure to match Newman for the rest of the fourth, but the Jets outscored the ’Cats 16-14 — the only quarter they did so.
With the victory over the Jets, Northwest will clash with the No. 1 seed in the tournament, Nebraska-Kearney, in the MIAA Tournament Quarterfinals at 6 p.m. March 2, back in the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City. The last time the Lopers and Bearcats clashed, the Lopers came out on top, 56-55, Jan. 26 in the Health and Sports Center in Kearney, Nebraska.
“We played them last time, and we played really good and only lost by 1,” Kelderman said. “So, I think this time we know that we can beat them. So, let’s go out there and do that, and I don’t think any of us are scared or anything. We want revenge on them.”
