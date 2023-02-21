Northwest softball won five out of the six matchups in the Emporia State University Classic Feb. 18-20 and are now preparing for the Washburn Invitational Feb. 24-26.
Senior infielder Aubrey Griffith said the team was ready to play some softball after getting the jitters out of their systems in their first outing Feb. 3-4 in Minnesota.
“I think coming into this tournament, we kind of came in with a mindset of whatever happens, happens — in a good way,” Griffith said. “We played loose, we played fast, we played hard and we were a lot more relaxed this time around.”
In the Washburn Invitational, the ’Cats (6-4) will be playing two teams Northwest has never played — Missouri-St. Louis (3-3) 6 p.m. Feb. 24 and University of Mary (2-5) 9:30 a.m. Feb. 26. They will play Southwest Minnesota State (0-0) for the second time ever 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25, as well as two familiar teams, Wayne State (0-4) 11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 and Rockhurst (2-2) 3:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
All of Northwest’s games for the Washburn Invitational will take place in the exact location where the ESU Classic took place in Topeka, Kansas. Coach Naomi Tellez said she is pleased to be able to play in the same spot two weekends in a row.
“It’s awesome because we’re playing at the exact same complex as we were at this past weekend,” Tellez said. “Nothing is going to be a surprise.”
Griffith led the way for the Bearcats during the ESU Classic, going 10-for-19 (.526) with a homerun, six RBIs, three doubles and five runs scored. Griffith leads the team in batting average (.517), hits (15), on-base percentage (.576) and slugging percentage (.724) this season. She said being on the road can be an advantage.
“We create a really good culture when we are on the road,” Griffith said. “We created a lot of good memories and a lot of team bonding, and I think in turn that makes us play better — staying close with one another and playing to the best of our ability this upcoming weekend.”
Northwest polished up on its offense, as the team was able to hang up an average of 7.2 runs per game this past weekend.
Tellez said she wants the team to continue to move in the right direction offensively leading into the Washburn Invitational.
“Obviously, we kind of left some runners out there,” Tellez said. “We were able to push enough across to win games, but having our offense be really consistent.”
Northwest looks to brush up offensively and defensively this week in practice, building up to the first game against Missouri-St. Louis Feb. 24.
After the successful weekend, the Bearcats are No. 3 in the MIAA in batting average as a team (.316) and No. 5 in the conference in fielding percentage (.970). Tellez said the key is staying focused.
“Just sticking to our game plan,” Tellez said. “From a hitting perspective, just staying within ourselves, and from a pitching perspective — working ahead of hitters and locating our balls a little bit better is definitely going to help us this upcoming weekend.”
