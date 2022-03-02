ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Maryville boys basketball was handed a season-ending, 54-33 loss by MEC foe Lafayette March 1 in the MSHSAA Class 4 District 16 Tournament semifinals.
Maryville opened the game strong with a 3-pointer by junior guard Drew Burns, but No.1-seeded Lafayette didn’t falter, as the Fighting Irish proceeded to go on a 10-point run, a streak of layups sprouted from Spoofhound turnovers.
“Honestly, you know, we were right with them, and then they notched up the pressure. And we just didn’t handle it,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said.
Maryville’s bench stunted the Lafayette run with a layup from freshmen guard Peyton McCollum and a 3-point play from sophomore guard Delton Davis to even the score at 10 with two minutes left in the first quarter.
The Spoofhounds (15-12) and Fighting Irish (17-6) traded baskets, but Lafayette ultimately ended the quarter with a 15-12 lead.
The Fighting Irish continued to capitalize on Maryville’s turnovers, creating a 17-12 lead just a minute into the second quarter.
Junior guard Caden Stoecklein tallied two free throws after a technical foul from Lafayette, and junior guard Drew Burns scored on a layup to put the Spoofhounds within one. However, Lafayette went on a 21-point scoring run that wouldn't end until there was three minutes left in the third quarter.
“I mean, they play very good defense,” Matt Stoecklein said. “Their defense turns into their offense, and they scored too many points off transition, off steals, and made easy points for them.”
Junior forward Blake Katon ended the almost quarter-long drought with a 3-pointer, but the Spoofhounds were still down 38-19.
With leading scorer Caden Stoecklein sidelined due to illness and sophomore guard Derek Quinlin — the second-leading scorer — playing with a broken nose, Maryville turned to its bench to find momentum.
Davis and Katon provided a spark for the Spoofhounds, combining for 10 points on the night.
“Being able to help out like that is definitely good; some nights you just aren’t — especially starters — just aren’t shooting well, stuff isn’t falling,” Davis said. “It's good to be able to get a little confidence boost to come off the bench and score a few points for them.”
Maryville was able to string together an 8-point run led by Quinlin, but Lafayette still led 47-29 with five minutes left in the game.
Despite help from the bench and Quinlin’s late run, a 3-pointer by Lafayette junior Camden Bennett sealed the 54-33 victory for the Fighting Irish to advance to the district title game March 2.
Bennett had a game-high 25 points, while Quinlin led the Spoofhounds with 8 points, which were all scored in the fourth quarter.The Spoofhounds’ will bring back everyone except for senior forward Spencer Wilnerd, and are hopeful the experience gained this season will help them next year.
“Coming into next season, we are going to be so much better prepared. We’re not going to be behind the ball,” Matt Stoecklein said.
“It's a great experience because next year, we will all feel more comfortable playing. And when we have that feeling going into games, then we feel more comfortable and play with each other better,” Quinlin said.
