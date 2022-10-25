The Maryville boys cross country team was able to go out and win the Midland Empire Conference Championship Oct. 18 in Cameron, Missouri, for the fifth year in a row.
The Spoofhounds had four top-10 placers. Sophomore Bradley Deering ran a new personal-best of 17 minutes and 15.34 seconds — placing second at Cameron. Sophomore Dylan Masters also ran a new personal-best time of 17:21.68, which earned him third place. Junior Connor Blackford ran a time of 17:25.04, which was enough to place sixth at the meet. Rounding out the top 10 at the meet at No. 10 was Junior Colton Berry who ran a time of 18:04.39.
“We did it for the people that left us with the legacy of winning, so we felt like we had to come out there and bring home the winning title another year,” Blackford said.
The Spoofhounds have been at the top of the MEC before any of the current athletes were on the team. For Blackford, part of the success comes from the support on the team.
“Having such a strong relationship with your teammates pushes you to want to make yourself better, even on the longer runs having someone by your side makes it so much easier,” Blackford said.
As a team, the Spoofhounds scored 37 points in the MEC Tournament to secure the title for another year.
The girls team collectively gathered 50 points in the conference meet, with sophomore Katherine Pohren leading the way with a personal-best time of 21:47.87. Individually, she placed fourth at the tournament, while the team was tied for second.
“The practices during this part of the season for the Spoofhounds have been two days of hard, more intense runs with more relaxing days to be ready for our next big meets,” Pohren said.
Coach Rodney Bade said the boys and girls team will be taking all the athletes to the Missouri Class 3 District 4 Tournament Oct. 29 in Platte City, Missouri.
“I’m really excited to go out and see what we are capable of this year at districts. We have been able to improve throughout the season, and now that we have been able to stay consistent, we are ready for state,” Blackford said. “In the upcoming weeks, we are going for the high stakes workouts, the ones that could easily make or break our post season. Getting those high mile runs in our routine makes us feel like we are competing at our best no matter what.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.