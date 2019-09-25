Maryville volleyball’s win streak was halted by the Lafayette Fighting Irish Sept. 19. The Spoofhounds entered the game as the last undefeated team in their district with a 6-0 record.
Coming into the game against Lafayette, the 'Hounds were hoping to improve on struggles that were brought to light earlier in the season. In prior matches against Bishop LeBlond and Excelsior Springs, the ‘Hounds had communication mistakes on the court and were simply outplayed in a set during each contest. While the Spoofhounds ended up winning both matches 2-1, they proved that they too can be vulnerable at times.
“Against the Irish, we came out slow and dug ourselves a hole early by losing the first set,” junior setter Macy Loe said. “We made some changes in the second set, but it just wasn’t our night.”
The Fighting Irish won the first set with ease, coasting to a 25-16 advantage. They battled with the ‘Hounds in the second set going back and forth for the first ten points. The Irish managed to pull away throughout the set and closed out, winning 25-20.
The 2-0 loss marks the first time the Spoofhounds have been shutout since Oct. 25, 2018, in the hands of the Smithville Warriors in the MSHSAA Class 3, District 16 championship.
Despite being shutout against the Fighting Irish, coach Miranda Foster and her team are still confident in their ability to compete with them in their next meeting. Foster expected some losses this season, but said her team always expects to win. Foster and her team have built a mentality that she believes will help her team be successful.
“I always tell our team to break down each set, I tell them to focus on being the first ones to five, then the first ones to 15 and so on,” Foster said. “Our team focuses on being the first to each one of those points in the set so we constantly put on pressure.”
The Spoofhounds bounced back with a road win Sept. 24 against the Plattsburg Tigers. Junior middle hitter Serena Sundell continued to control the pace of attack during the match for the Spoofhounds. Outside hitters senior Brooke Katen and junior Morgan Stoecklein complimented Sundell’s attack that helped Maryville take the first set, 25-12.
The Spoofhounds rode the momentum of a successful first set, rallying from the start of the set to the finish. The Tigers had no true answer for the ‘Hounds attack as Maryville went on to win the second set in a convincing fashion, 25-14. Maryville won this game on the road and will make a return home for its next two games, one being a rematch against the Fighting Irish.
Maryville finds itself 7-1 after the first eight games of the season. Last season, the ‘Hounds dropped games to Benton and Excelsior Springs, making them 6-2 through the first eight games.
In comparison to last year’s team, both squads share similarities in pace of play and have a vast majority of returning players with experience. Foster likes the idea of another appearance in the district championship game but knows the ‘Hounds must focus on the tasks at hand.
“Our team showed it won’t let a loss affect the way we perform in the next match,” Loe said. “It felt like a wake-up call for us as a team, showing that we can be beat if we don’t play our best match.”
