As Northwest softball’s long season progresses, the competition continues to rise as 18 of the Bearcats’ final 22 games consist of conference opponents, with Emporia State and Washburn coming to town March 31 and April 1.
Coach Naomi Tellez said the previous 30 games of the season have prepared the team for the rest of the campaign and its matchups with the Hornets and Ichabods.
“I think conference is obviously what we really primarily focus on and what has a little bit more weight behind it,” Tellez said. “Starting out conference a lot stronger than we did last year, obviously it gives us confidence moving into the second half of the season.”
After Northwest surpassed its season win total from the 2022 season (15) against Newman March 25, the Bearcats (17-13, 3-5 MIAA) look to build off that success against Emporia (18-12, 2-4 MIAA) and Washburn (27-5, 6-2 MIAA).
The ’Cats face off against the Hornets in a doubleheader at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. March 31. The next day, they’ll play against the Ichabods in another doubleheader at noon and 2 p.m. April 1. All four games will be played at Bearcat Softball Field.
Freshman outfielder Omara Love is No. 6 in the MIAA with a .426 batting average and said it is all about continuing to bring the same energy every day.
“We’re looking especially at how we played with (Central Oklahoma), to bring that same type of level of game,” Love said. “Being consistent with our hitting, especially with our pitching — we have been doing really good on that. It’s just to kind of bring that same level of play.”
Northwest is No. 9 in the MIAA standings, No. 3 in the conference in team batting average (.316), No. 5 in home runs (29), No. 2 in total hits (271), and No. 6 in team on-base percentage (.382).
Emporia is No. 11 in the MIAA standings, No. 11 in team batting average (.279), No. 11 in the conference in home runs (12) and No. 9 in team on-base percentage (.372). Washburn is No. 15 in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II Top 25 Poll, No. 3 in the MIAA standings, No. 7 in the conference in team on-base percentage (.377) and No. 6 in total hits (247).
The second-year coach said the game plan is to carry the momentum from last weekend’s games against Central Oklahoma and Newman March 24-25, regardless of the difference in records and statistics.
“We just need to still focus on those timely hits, and our pitchers threw well this past weekend,” Tellez said. “Being able to continue to throw well, get the hits in key moments and just being able to score in multiple different ways and not relying too much on the long ball, it’s something that we’re going to be working on.”
With the season being a couple games over the middle mark of the 2023 season for Northwest, the Bearcats are on pace to have the best season for the program since 2018, when they finished with a record of 27-19 overall and 16-10 in the MIAA.
Love and Tellez said this team is destined for greatness with 22 games remaining on the schedule. Perhaps to the Bearcats’ disadvantage, only 10 of those contests will be at home.
“I think we have so much more growing to do, and clearly I think we can get more wins,” Love said. “I think that we’ve definitely met our goals already, but I definitely think we have more things to shoot for going into the future.”
“I always tell them the wins and losses aren’t a direct product of the work we have put in, but it's obviously nice to see those results,” Tellez said. “At the same time, we do still have so much to go and so much to work for, but it is nice knowing that some of it has already paid off.”
