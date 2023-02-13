Maryville girls basketball started off hot against Cameron, going on a 20-5 run in the first quarter. The early lead propelled the Spoofhounds to a comfortable 60-34 win over the Dragons Feb. 13.
Along with a home matchup against Midland Empire Conference foe, Cameron, it was also Senior Night for Maryville. Senior guard Anastyn Pettlon and senior forward Rylee Vierthaler were recognized, being the only two seniors on the team.
Vierthaler said Spoofhound basketball has meant so much to her these past four years, as she is headed to Central Missouri to continue her athletic and academic career in the fall.
“Spoofhound basketball has been a huge part of my life,” Vierthaler said. “It’s helped me grow to love this sport and want to play in college. Without my coaches and my teammates throughout the last four years, I don’t know where I would be.”
Maryville (10-11) started off the game hot, going on a 20-5 run from the opening tip. The two seniors were ready from the jump. Vierthaler led off the scoring for the ’Hounds with a quick layup and Pettlon added two 3-pointers in the beginning of the first quarter.
Coach Kelly Obley said she was impressed with her players' focus from the opening tip of Senior Night.
“The girls came out and they were locked in defensively, and offensively they moved the ball really well and that led to good things,” Obley said.
Vierthaler led the way for Maryville with 16 points, sophomore guard Jalea Price added 14 and Pettlon scored 12. The Spoofhounds took a commanding, 13-point lead heading into halftime, 28-15.
Maryville managed to score 60 points for the first time this season, en route to a 26-point blowout. Vierthaler said it was huge to start off the game with a big run against the Dragons (8-13).
“Especially considering that this affects our seeding for districts, it’s huge to come off so strong,” Vierthaler said. “I think we really put that into our heads beforehand — we can’t underestimate them just because we beat them earlier in the season — and I think we did that really well.”
The ’Hounds only allowed 5 points in the first quarter and 15 points against Cameron in the first half. Vierthaler said the team has been focusing on its defense as a whole these past couple weeks of practice.
“As that is what we have been meaning to fix — is our defense — we need to focus on our defense and our help and man defense,” Vierthaler said. “I feel like that is what really went well for us today. We all talked and communicated really well, which proved to really help on defense.”
With only two more regular season conference games until districts for the Spoofhounds — Savannah (7-17) and Chillicothe (17-4) — Obley said she is ready to finally start districts after such a long season.
“We definitely want good momentum going into districts,” Obley said. “It’s been a season where the girls have had to go through a lot of adversity with the tough teams that we have played. We did that knowing that, hopefully, it would lead to good things now at the end of February.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.