Maryville boys basketball secured a win against Chillicothe in dominant, 70-49 fashion in the regular season finale Feb. 23. As the regular season comes to a close, the Spoofhounds end it on a nine-game win streak.
The three seniors on the team — guard Caden Stoecklein, guard Drew Burns and forward Keaton Stone — played in front of the home crowd for the last time in their basketball careers.
“Just to end my last home game at Maryville High School with a win was awesome,” Caden Stoecklein said. “We’ve been playing really well and hopefully we can continue to do that and come home with a district championship.”
Burns and Stone said having a packed crowd can be an advantage in a home game, especially against a conference opponent.
“The crowd brought the energy and, just to be able to come out with a win in my last home game of my career, it was a fun experience,” Burns said.
“Home games have always been the funnest part with the crowd getting hype and playing into it,” Stone said. “It's definitely something I’m going to miss.”
The five starters on the floor for the Spoofhounds (22-4) — Stoecklein, Burns, Stone, sophomore guard Peyton McCollum and junior guard Derek Quinlin — all scored double-digit points in the Thursday night game. McCollum led the way for the ’Hounds with 15, Burns had 13, Stone added in 12, Quinlin finished with 12 after a slow start and Caden Stoecklein ended with 11 — combining for 63 of their teams’ 70 points against the Hornets (13-12).
Maryville came out of the gates on fire — knocking down four 3-pointers in the first quarter to build a 7-point lead that never left their side. The Spoofhounds were able to cash in on 10 combined 3-pointers by Caden Stoecklein, McCollum, Burns and Quinlin.
The ’Hounds have won 14 out of their last 15 matchups and are finishing the regular season 6-1 in Midland Empire Conference play.
Maryville will play the winner of Savannah (4-23) or Benton (11-14) in the second round of the Class 4 District 16 Tournament 7:15 p.m. March 1 inside Benton High School in St. Joseph.
Coach Matt Stoecklein said the team is going to focus on getting prepared for two games as the Spoofhounds play Wednesday and, if they win, Friday March 3.
“We are going to focus on pressure, press and just handling the big moments,” Matt Stoecklein said.
However, the game between Maryville girls basketball and Chillicothe was not the same story. Despite coming out on an 8-3 run in the first quarter, and only being down by 3 at the end of the first, the Spoofhounds (11-12) fell to the Hornets (22-4), 53-38.
Senior forward Rylee Vierthaler led the way for the Spoofhounds with 13 points, as sophomore guard Jalea Price and senior guard Anastyn Pettlon each added 8.
Price said she is looking forward to playing the Hornets again if her team gets the win against Cameron (8-17) in the first round of the district tournament Feb. 28.
“We just need to look at our mistakes and see what we can limit next time we play them,” Price said.
Maryville will face off against the Dragons in the first round of districts at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 inside Maryville High School for their final home game of the season.
Coach Kelly Obley said it is always exciting to host a home district game as the team prepares for their third matchup with the Dragons this season — winning the last two by a margin of 28.5 points per contest.
“It was a great crowd tonight,” Obley said in the aftermath of the 15-point loss to Chillicothe. “We are going to go out and play as hard as we can and hope to celebrate the season we’ve had.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.