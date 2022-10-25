Maryville boys soccer won by mercy rule at halftime with a score of 8-0 against Lafayette Fighting Irish Oct. 20, winning the Midland Empire Conference Championship for the second year in a row.
As the regular season nears its end and the postseason approaches for the Spoofhounds, coach Jesus Gonzalez said the team is not looking for change.
“We came out and played a very fast-paced game,” Gonzalez said. “As the season moves on, we are not planning to change anything up from the regular season but will continue to focus on the small things.”
The players came out striking early, as it took a mere five minutes to when the Spoofhounds (11-4) got their first lead of the game.
Gonzalez said the Spoofhounds all had one mission for Lafayette (2-15) — move the ball as fast and get the ball to the middle of the field.
Senior center fielder Quinn Pettlon said the Spoofhounds only had one major threat all game.
“Number 13 was very fast and agile and could move down the field and try to score, and as soon as the ball was kicked, he would play back and be ready to cover his zone,” Pettlon said.
Pettlon said the Spoofhounds were able to evaluate and pick up on Lafayette's tactics quickly, and Lafayette wanted to come out and create space.
“As we moved the ball down the field into the right pockets, keeping the ball in our possession as long as we need to till we saw an open opportunity to score,” Pettlon said.
The Spoofhounds won the MEC Championship two years in a row and have a win percentage of 73% this year. Freshman defender Tucker Wilmes said the Spoofhounds haven't changed anything since day one of this season — they have come out and proved that they are determined.
“We’re making it a legacy for the younger players on the team to know what the standard is. We don't just play for ourselves — we are a family,” Wilmes said.
The Spoofhounds head into districts next week against a rival that is just 28.4 miles south on Highway 71, Savannah (5-11). Savannah most recently lost 6-0 to Bishop LeBlond (12-3). This will be the third time the Spoofhounds and the Savages have played against each other this season.
The Savages lost by a large margin of 8-0 to the Spoofhounds Oct. 19. The second game was a nail-biter, as the Savages narrowly won 2-1 Oct. 17.
The Spoofhounds’ final game of the regular season against Benton (3-14) Oct. 26 will not be finished in time for publication.
Wilmes said as Maryville closes out the regular season and begins preparing for the postseason, the team will continue to focus on being a family and not just a team.
