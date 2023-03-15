Northwest softball sophomore outfielder Lillie Filger raised both of her arms in triumph as she rounded the bases after a nuke over the right field fence — her first home run of the season. On a 1-0 count, Filger’s swing wasn’t just her first home run of the season, but it was also the first of her collegiate career.
As she crossed home plate, Northwest went up 7-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning against Augustana in the second game of the Bearcats’ home-opening doubleheader March 15.
Filger said the fifth inning was the turning point in the second game against the Vikings, and not just on the scoreboard.
“It just brought a lot of momentum and more energy for us,” Filger said. “It was just super exciting to be able to take that win after the first game. I think getting those hits, also including my homerun, was just very exciting and we couldn’t have done it without each other.”
With the score remaining at 2-2 since the bottom of the third inning, the Bearcats were able to pour it on in the bottom of the fifth — tacking on five runs — which ultimately gave the ’Cats a lead the rest of the way.
Northwest (14-10, 1-3 MIAA) got the 7-3 win in game two of the doubleheader against Augustana, after a lackluster first game against the Vikings (8-7) that ended in a 8-0 loss for the Bearcats in five innings.
After zero runs and only four hits in the first game for Northwest, the Bearcats were able to bounce back in the second game against Augustana in which they finished with 13 hits and seven runs.
In the fifth inning of the second game, Northwest put on a hitting clinic, as junior designated hitter Sophie Mayhugh roped one to left center field, and as she was rounding second and senior pinch runner Brylee Kemper was rounding third, Augustana’s senior left fielder Gracey Brink threw the ball over the head of redshirt freshman shortstop Sydney Herbert. The ball rolled into the Vikings dugout, and Mayhugh and Kemper made it all the way home.
Directly after the mishap, Northwest senior catcher Madison Friest hit a solo home run to right center field. Filger was up next, as she hit a crucial, two-run home run to give the Bearcats seven total scores.
After the five-run fifth inning, Northwest carried the advantage the rest of the way. Filger finished the doubleheader going 3-for-5 from the plate with 2 RBIs.
Coach Naomi Tellez said it was all about brushing that first game off and the team playing its brand of softball in the second matchup against the Vikings.
“We knew we had to come out swinging early,” Tellez said. “Our team does really well when we score early. Mostly just understanding that we need to carry energy throughout all seven innings.”
After 22 games on the road, the ’Cats were finally able to open up their home schedule at Bearcat Softball Field. Northwest has had to travel nearly every weekend thus far this season.
Tellez said it felt great to finally play in front of a home crowd and not get on a bus to travel somewhere.
“It was huge for us,” Tellez said. “Playing at home, sleeping in your own bed and, you know, having the crowd on your side was awesome today.”
Along with the 14th win of the season for Northwest, the Bearcats are now two wins away from surpassing their season total in wins from last season (15).
“I think overall just our mentality (has changed),” Filger said. “We knew that this year we want to attack and we want to do better. We want to do better for our community as well. We wanted some people out there at our games and, in doing that, we have to win. I think this year that is what we want to do.”
