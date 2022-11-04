The walls of Bearcat Arena echoed with cheers. The Northwest fans — decked out in green and white — were brought to their feet as history was about to be made right in front of them.
Northwest volleyball was coming out of a timeout after five straight points by Newman in the third set forced coach Amy Woerth to talk to her players. The players positioned themselves in their spots on the floor, and the noise inside Bearcat Arena rose with each passing second. Despite the scoring run by the Jets, Northwest held a 24-18 lead and were 1 point away from closing out the set, the match and the regular season.
Newman freshman right side Lily Hilgenfeld stepped up to the back line of the north side of the court. She tossed the ball in preparation of her serve and smacked it across to the Bearcats’ side of the floor.
The ball was popped into the air, and Northwest junior setter Alyssa Rezac stepped to do what she had done 2,487 times before in her career as a Bearcat. She set the ball up, and sophomore middle hitter Abby Brunssen used her right hand to blast the ball back over to the Jets’ side. The ball made contact with the floor, and that was it. Two days after securing a share of the MIAA regular season title for the first time in program history, the No. 10 Bearcats are the outright MIAA regular season champions for the first time.
Rezac was credited with her 2,488th career assist, Brunssen recorded her 146th kill of the season and the sweep over Newman was complete.
“It was nice to not have to stress about winning the conference championship,” Rezac said. “Obviously we wanted to win it outright, but it was kind of fun just to come out here and play for the seniors.”
It was a storybook ending for the Wahoo, Nebraska, native. She got the assist — like she’s done many times before — to secure the final point of her final regular season match and the program’s first outright conference title.
She was not alone, though. Juniors right side Lindsey Heller, right side Jaden Ferguson, along graduate students outside hitter Kelly Wiedemann and outside hitter Hallie Sidney all closed out their final regular season in the green and white against the Jets.
“I feel like it’s mostly excitement, but it’s also bittersweet because it’s our last official home game,” Sidney said.
All five Bearcats played and contributed to the team’s second win of the season over Newman, with the first also coming in a sweep over the Jets Oct. 8.
Rezac, who has spent the last four years in the northwest corner of Missouri, said it’s an unbelievable feeling to see all the hard work pay off with a conference title. She said it’s not just a tribute to the current team’s efforts, but it’s also a nod to past squads.
“I feel like we kind of just turned this program around, and former players have done a really good job of setting that foundation for us,” Rezac said. “(We) were able to take that and run with it. It’s really cool to see the turnaround and, finally, senior year, get the conference championship.”
The triumph marks the 11th straight for the Bearcats, a streak that started in their first win of the season over Newman.
Even when the Jets went on the 5-0 run in the later stages of the final set of Friday night’s match, Sidney said it was the team’s chemistry that helped secure the win. She said everybody is on the same page, which makes for a strong performance, regardless of the situation.
“This is just a really special group of girls,” Sidney said. “We all have the same goal, so everybody’s all-in, no matter what.”
While the regular season is officially in the books, Northwest’s 2022 campaign is not yet finished. As the conference champions, the ’Cats will be the No. 1 seed in the MIAA Tournament Nov. 10-12 in the Civic Arena in St. Joseph.
Rezac and Sidney both said there’s still plenty of season left, and the mission isn’t complete just yet.
“Here it’s win and advance, and that’s what we’re looking to do and keep playing our best volleyball,” Rezac said.
“We want to accomplish a lot more, so the season is far from over,” Sidney said. “Our next goal is to win the conference tournament. Just focusing on taking it one game at a time, keeping our momentum rolling and keep playing for each other.”
