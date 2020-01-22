The Maryville boys basketball team found itself with a much-needed break from the rough competition the MEC provides as it faced Falls City (Nebraska) Jan. 16. They came out on top 70-53.
The Tigers (6-7) came into Maryville looking to secure the win that would put them above .500. However, the Spoofhounds caught the coveted hot shooting hand.
The first two quarters saw a battle where one team couldn’t get the advantage. The Spoofhounds looked like they were ready to run away with the game when they built a quick 7-2 lead in the first quarter, but the Tigers built a run of their own and finished only trailing 17-11 at the end of the quarter.
Falls City’s sophomore Kade Bredemeier knew his team needed help as their shooting struggles started to show, and he led the way with 20 points, 15 of those coming from behind the arc. The Tigers cut the Spoofhounds lead even more, and Maryville carried a slim 35-32 lead heading into halftime.
Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein knew the Spoofhounds needed to keep the pressure applied to force shooting woes for Fall City.
The Spoofhounds (3-7) have had trouble shooting and finishing games on top in the scoreboard. Matt Stoecklein made that a point of emphasis in the practice before the game.
“We have been working on moving the ball side to side more and taking better shots,” Matt Stoecklein said. “Our practice the day before was devoted to only offense and taking better shots.”
Freshman guard Caden Stoecklein found energy not used in previous games to push Maryville substantially ahead.
Caden Stoecklein came out of the half with 7 of the 15 points scored by the Spoofhounds in the third quarter and had the same amount of points the Tigers put up in that same quarter. Caden Stoecklein finished with 23 points, and Matt Stoecklein was ecstatic to see his son becoming more comfortable shooting the ball as each game comes along.
“The freshman Caden Stoecklein has also really been coming on lately on offense and as one of the defenders that has to play the other team’s best players,” Matt Stoecklein said.
The ball movement shown in the game allowed for senior Tate Oglesby to find other scoring threats, which hasn’t been as big of a focus in past games this season. Junior Ben Walker was one of three players in double digits finishing with 14 points. Oglesby finished with 19 points. Matt Stoecklein was most impressed with Oglesby’s performance.
“Tate trusted his teammates and distributed the ball more and because of that we got really good looks and a more evenly distributed scoring,” Matt Stoecklein said.
The scoring threats from Caden Stoecklein, Oglesby and Walker surged Maryville to a 50-39 score at the end of the third quarter, then 20 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Maryville’s defense, particularly in the second half, kept the Tigers from feeling like they could run away with the game. Aside from Bredemeier that scored 20 and senior Mason Crawford who scored 13, nobody on the Tigers scored more than 8 points.
Maryville got to the line 27 times and made 19 of those free throws. The Spoofhounds also found themselves with a small number of turnovers. Turnovers have been shown to be a problem for the young Spoofhound team in past games.
The onslaught of scoring and the pressure of the defense gave light to Maryville’s most efficient game thus far. Everything seemed to click for the Spoofhounds, and they’re hoping to keep this momentum being that they’ll be back in the tough competition of the MEC shortly.
“We are improving by leaps and bounds but still need to be able to put a complete game together from beginning to end,” Matt Stoecklein said.
To Matt Stocklein, the future success of the Spoofhounds comes from all players, and everyone is making the correct strides thus far. The confidence in his players is high heading into the Jan. 28 matchup with Mid Buchanan in Faucett, Missouri.
“The boys are starting to play together for the first time and it shows on the court,” Matt Stoecklein said. “Ben Walker and Marc Gustafson have been improving in the post and are starting to become very impactful in the games. Trey Houchin has contributed in the last two games either from behind the line or passing.”
