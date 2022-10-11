Northwest soccer looks to finish the rest of the season at Bearcat Pitch after finishing its last two road games of the regular season with two shutout wins.
The Bearcats are coming off a game in Edmond, Oklahoma, where they got a win over No. 21 Central Oklahoma. It was the first win against a ranked opponent this season for the Bearcats and helped boost the Bearcats to No. 6 in the MIAA standings. During the game, junior forward Kaylie Rock scored her 19th career goal — the most in program history.
“It felt great to be the one to put the ball in the back of the net,” Rock said. “Watching over that play and what led to the foul was my teammate, Ashton Dain, who made an incredible stop against her defender. I am very lucky to be the one who has gotten goals, but it starts in the backline and works its way up. Our team is working well together.”
The weekly shutout update continues for redshirt freshman goalkeeper Lily Ellis who finished the Bearcats road schedule with two shutouts to bring her total to nine this season.
The nine shutouts for Ellis set a single season record for Northwest and passed former Bearcat goalkeeper Kira Lazenby, who held the record with eight shutouts in 2008.
“It’s an awesome feeling with this season being my first year and having this many shutouts is something I definitely didn’t expect,” Ellis said.
Now at 8-4-2, the Bearcats head into the final four regular season games. Northwest will play those final games of the slate at Bearcat Pitch.
The next two matches may move the Bearcats up in the conference standings as the MIAA tournament gets closer. Northeastern State will come to Maryville for a game Oct. 14 and then Northwest will play Rogers State Oct.16 which will also be Senior Day for the Bearcats.
“I am excited to be back home at Bearcat Pitch this weekend,” Rock said. “It will feel good to take a break from traveling and just get to stay home and finish the season in front of our home crowd.”
Coach Marc Gordon said he looks at this part of the season as a chance to look at the team’s trends in previous matches and statistics from this season to get an advantage heading into the final stretch of games.
Northeastern State (5-2-7) has the most ties this season in the conference. Most of the ties have been partly because of the struggle on offense, only scoring 17 goals this season, seven of those goals coming against non-conference opponents.
Behind Northeastern for the most ties this season is Rogers State (4-4-6). They joined the MIAA conference in 2019 and since then the Bearcats have faced them twice and won both contests.
Rogers State sophomore goalkeeper Tiffany Brittan and Bearcat goalkeeper Ellis, having been a factor this season, might be one of the reasons why the two squads’ match may end up being a close, defensive match. Brittan has four shutouts, 24 saves and only allowed six goals this season.
“Both teams can move the ball very well, and it’s going to be a couple tough defensive matches,” Gordon said. “It is going to be in our mentality and our mindset about how we want the rest of the season to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.