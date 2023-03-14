After 25 games and 95 days since the first game of the season — a 68-35 Spoofhound loss to Chillicothe — Maryville girls basketball had its campaign come to an end against the Hornets, 58-42, in the Class 4 District 16 semifinals March 2.
The lone seniors on the team — forward Rylee Vierthaler and guard Anastyn Pettlon — reflected on their time at Maryville High School, as their Spoofhound basketball careers come to an end.
“I grew up closer to a lot of people that I never would have expected just from this sport and this season,” Vierthaler said. “Put in the effort. Put in the work. My coaches have really stressed that, and it’s made me into the player I am.”
“I made a few of my goals that I had my freshman year, so that was pretty big for me,” Pettlon said. “Being able to play with the same girls from the year before was pretty fun.”
Vierthaler and Pettlon were the two leading scorers for the ’Hounds (12-13) this season. Vierthaler led the way, with per-game averages of 12.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Pettlon scored 12.3 points per game, while averaging two assists and two steals per contest.
The two each surpassed 1,000 career points in their senior season, and Pettlon also broke the program career 3-point record in a 67-42 win in the first round of the district tournament against Cameron (8-17) Feb. 28.
Along with the duo surpassing 1,000 points, they are also No. 2 and No. 3 on the all-time career program scoring list. Pettlon finished with 1,162 points, and Viethaler finished her career with 1,123 points.
Coach Kelly Obley said she could not have asked for a better duo of seniors to lead this Maryville team.
“I don’t think that there are enough words to describe what Rylee and Anastyn have meant to Spoofhound basketball,” Obley said. “They’ve been four-year starters for us, and they have just really continued the standard of the work and dedication it takes to be at your best. To have both of them graduate together with those honors, just says so much about them and how much time and dedication they’ve put into basketball.”
With the two seniors being responsible for a majority of the scoring for Maryville this season, the Spoofhounds will have to look across the roster for some other key players to step up.
“With that leadership, we have a great group of underclassmen that have had a chance to play with (Vierthaler and Pettlon), and now it will be their turn to step up,” Obley said.
Sophomore guard Jalea Price will likely be one of those keys next year, as she was the third-leading scorer for the ’Hounds this season, and she had a team-high field goal percentage, shooting 46.7%. She recorded 8.9 points per game, along with two assists and 1.8 steals per contest. Junior forward Ava Dumke will be the lone senior on the Spoofhounds next season.
The sophomore class — Price, forward Ryesen Stiens, guard Addison Weldon, forward Alyssa Cunningham and forward Rylee Hornbuckle — will play a significant role in the ’Hounds success. Price, Weldon and Stiens started for Maryville, and Hornbuckle and Cunningham came off the bench to play in some crucial minutes down the stretch.
Obley said the players have a great work ethic, and she expects great things to come in the future.
“Winter basketball is a long season, but credit to these girls and who they are,” Obley said. “They showed up everyday, excited to be together and excited to work and get better. I think that just having that spirit in them, allows us to be at our best.”
