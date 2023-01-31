Northwest tennis is two weeks away from the start of the 2023 season. Coach Mark Rosewell is heading into his 39th season at the helm of the program and looking to lead the Bearcats to another NCAA Tournament appearance.
In the 2022 season, the Bearcat men’s team finished 14-6 and ended the season with trips to the MIAA Tournament and the Division II NCAA Tournament, falling to Southern Arkansas 4-0 in the first round May 9. The women finished 16-9 last spring and made it to the second round of the MIAA Tournament, falling to Central Oklahoma 4-0 April 30, 2022.
Senior Fabien Calloud and junior Vera Alenicheva are beginning their final season with the Bearcats. Calloud said he hopes the team's preparation will show out on the court this season.
“This season is special to me with it being my last one,” Calloud said. “It’s been a fun ride. As a team, we are eager to get started. We’ve been pushing, and hopefully it will show results on the court.”
During the 2021-2022 season, Calloud went 19-5 in singles matches and 15-7 in doubles. Alenicheva finished 16-9 in single matches and 17-7 in doubles. She said she is looking forward to putting her experience to use and having more of a leadership role on the team this year.
“I have been a co-captain for three years now, and it’s taught me a lot,” Alenicheva said. “It’s going to be important to use all of that experience going into this season and keep motivating the other girls out on the court.”
During the fall season, the men’s and women’s teams played in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Regionals Sep. 23-25 in Edmond, Oklahoma. Senior Mason Meier and freshman Jan Skerbatis won the men’s double title to advance to the ITA Cup Oct. 13-16 in Rome, Georgia, where the duo fell short in the first round to West Alabama.
In the first top-25 ITA rankings of 2023, the men’s team is ranked at No. 15.
The Bearcats start the season Feb. 10 with a trip south to Edmond, Oklahoma. The men’s team will play UT Texas, and the women’s team will play Angelo State. Angelo State is No. 19 in the initial 2023 Division II women’s tennis rankings.
To wrap up the first weekend, the men’s squad will match up with Midwestern State, and the women’s team will take its own turn against UT Texas Feb. 11.
This will be the first match ever against UT Texas for the men’s team and the first match ever against Angelo State for the women’s team.
“We’ve got a lot of girls, and it's been so long since we have played together,” Alenicheva said. “Everybody is ready, and I am looking forward to what this season can bring.”
The men’s team faced Midwestern State April 8, 2022, in Wichita Falls, Texas, where junior Andrea Zamurri, then-senior Franco Oliva, Calloud and Meier won their singles matches to help the Bearcats to a 4-1 win.
“Our goal is to start in the cold and end in the warm,” Calloud said. “We are going to take it one match at a time, and hopefully we can end the year at nationals in Orlando.”
