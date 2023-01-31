Maryville boys basketball will play against St. Pius X Feb. 3 in Maryville High School gym. This is the first home game for the Spoofhounds since their 81-52 win against Red Oak Jan. 6.
The ’Hounds are undefeated at home this year with a record of 3-0, but they only have four more home games left in the regular season. Coach Matt Stoecklein said due to scheduling issues, his team lost some home games.
“It’s important to have great games when you have that big home crowd,” Stoecklein said. “Obviously, we want to win in front of so many more family and friends.”
Maryville (14-4) scores an average of 63.3 points per game while the Spoofhound defense allows an average of 53.6 points per contest. Pius (1-12) averages just 45.3 points per game, and the Warrior defense allows an average of 64.7.
Stoecklein said the Spoofhounds’ successful defense is because the team is focusing on keeping the ball in front of them.
“We’ve gotten so much better keeping the ball in front of us, then working on help-side after that,” Stoecklein said. “Just keeping the ball in front of us means we don’t have to worry about a lot of other things and a lot of other problems.”
The last meeting between the Warriors and ’Hounds resulted in a 55-43 win for Pius. Since 2013, the Warriors and Spoofhounds have faced off six times. The Spoofhounds lead the series during that timespan 4-2.
Senior forward Keaton Stone said the key to beating Pius is the same as every week — play sound, fundamental basketball.
“Play good defense, take good shots and avoid the early 3s we like to take, that go in at a low percentage,” Stone said. “We need to have good ball movement and just not let them score more than us.”
The ’Hounds will hit the road Feb. 7 to go back to Cameron, Missouri, for a rematch against Cameron (8-8). It’ll be a familiar occasion for both squads, as the Spoofhounds finished the Cameron Tournament 71-41 win over the Dragons Jan. 27.
This is the first of four rematches Maryville will have this season. Stoecklein said rematches can be challenging because the opposing team can make adjustments from the previous game.
“We played them and beat them by 30 so obviously we’re going to make some adjustments on how we defend some players,” Stoecklein said. “Obviously they can do the same thing to us, so we’re not sure what they’re going to throw on us.”
Cameron scores an average of 54.4 points per game, while the Dragon’s defense allows 56.6 points per contest. The Dragons and Spoofhounds have played three of the same teams, Bishop LeBlond (13-6), East Buchanan (11-4) and Savannah (2-13).
Maryville defeated all three, while Cameron lost to LeBlond and Buchanan but defeated Savannah. Stone said the key to his team beating the Dragons again is playing the same way it did the first matchup.
“We need to just stay on the same path we’ve been on this year,” Stone said. “We just beat them by what I would call a decent amount the first time. I feel like if we play our kind of basketball, we should have no problem.”
