The regular season is over. Northwest men's basketball is entering into the postseason, and the first goal is the program's seventh MIAA Tournament title in eight seasons.
A season ago, the Bearcats reclaimed the tournament crown after losing to Washburn in the 2020-21 MIAA Tournament Championship. Coach Ben McCollum, who is set to coach in his 11th MIAA Tournament within his 14 years at the helm of the program, knows what this time of year means.
He knows what it takes to be successful, with his team being the three-time defending national champions, he knows it’s “win or go home” and he knows every team is fighting for a chance to continue its season. Yet, even with the experience, he said it isn’t everything.
“I don't really read into it too much,” McCollum said. “It probably helps a little bit with some confidence, some understanding of what it actually takes — the effort level that you have to have to be able to win something like this. Those things probably help, so that you know what path you're supposed to take, but, ultimately, you still have to do it. So, you know, I guess that gives you a little bit better map, but you still have to take the trip.”
The trip Northwest (27-2, 20-2 MIAA) took to get into the postseason started with a 78-62 win over then-No. 5 West Texas A&M Nov. 5 and ended with a Senior Day, 75-64 win over Missouri Southern Feb. 25.
Through the weeks of the season, and the preseason, the team has had chances to grow and develop trust in one another. While some of the players have been with the team for multiple years, a few — including consistent starter freshman guard Bennett Stirtz — are still new.
At Northwest Athletics’ media luncheon Feb. 28, sophomore forward Daniel Abreu said sometimes the Bearcats are still trying to find their identity on offense after the departure of the program’s all-time leading scorer, Trevor Hudgins, but the trust within the team has grown everyday.
“I think we're all able to do the things that are required on the court, meaning every player is talented, every player can shoot, everybody has things that they are great at,” Abreu said. “Throughout the season, whenever people continuously show that, that's what builds that chemistry and trust. … I feel like in the postseason, whenever we've already been playing with each other for a long time, the chemistry is just as strong as it can be.”
The MIAA Tournament March 1-5 in the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri, is set. Ten out of the 14 teams in the conference will fight for a chance to add hardware to the trophy case after the conclusion of the championship game at 1 p.m. March 5. As the No. 1 seed in the tournament, Northwest has the first round off before its first game at 12 p.m. March 2.
The Bearcats will either first play eighth-seeded Washburn (14-14, 11-11 MIAA) or ninth-seeded Missouri Western (13-15, 9-13 MIAA). The Ichabods and Griffons split the two meetings in the regular season between the two squads. Northwest swept both teams in the regular season.
Should the Bearcats advance past the quarterfinals, fourth-seeded Emporia State (21-7, 15-7 MIAA) or fifth-seeded Lincoln (17-9, 13-9 MIAA) will be waiting for them in the semifinals at 12 p.m. March 4.
Even with the uncertainty of who will be the next opponent, McCollum said he doesn’t expect it to be an issue.
“For us, it's always been pretty easy because we don't change a ton of things,” McCollum said. “We just change the little minute details, and, you know, when you don't change per opponent, I think that helps a lot in these tournament settings to where you rely on your fundamentals, and you rely on your habits, rather than on some gimmicky scheme.”
The MIAA announced its end-of-season awards Feb. 28, and multiple honors were given to members of the program.
Senior guard Diego Bernard was selected as the MIAA Player of the Year and the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year. It is the mere fifth time in league history a player won both awards in the same season. He’s also the eighth consecutive Bearcat to earn player of the year, joining a group of Hudgins (2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22), Joey Witthus (2018-19) and Justin Pitts (2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18).
This is also his second defensive player of the year honor of his career, having won it at the end of the 2020-21 season. He also earned his fifth All-MIAA All-Defensive Team and first All-MIAA first team selections. He’s the first player in the MIAA to earn All-Defensive Team selections five times.
In the conference, he was No. 7 in scoring (16.5 PPG), No. 3 in shooting (55.4 field goal percentage), No. 6 in assists per game (3.5) and No. 1 in steals per game (2.2).
Stirtz became the seventh Bearcat to earn MIAA Freshman of the Year. He topped the conference in shooting with a 58.9% field goal percentage and assist/turnover ratio, with 2.1 assists for every turnover. He was also No. 3 in steals, averaging two per game. His season also earned him an All-MIAA second team selection.
McCollum earned his eighth MIAA Coach of the Year award. He guided the team to its 10th consecutive conference regular season title, the best scoring defense in Division II (56.1 points allowed per game) and to No. 2 in the most recent National Association of Basketball Coaches top-25 poll.
Junior forward Wes Dreamer was the final Bearcat to be honored, as he earned an All-MIAA second team selection. It’s his second end-of-season award of his career, after earning third team for the 2021-22 season. He was No. 3 in the conference in 3-point shot percentage (41.5%) and was tied for No. 2 in 3-point makes per game (2.7).
