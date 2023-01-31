Maryville girls basketball looks to improve off the success in the Cameron Tournament with 13 days until its next game Feb. 10 against Midland Empire Conference foe Benton.
Maryville played three games during the tournament and finished with a combined record of 2-1. The Spoofhounds started the tournament with a 49-31 win over Lawson Jan. 24. Senior guard Anastyn Pettlon led the way with 20 points, while the team finished the game 50% from the field and caused 22 turnovers.
Along with the win, senior forward Rylee Vierthaler scored the 1,000th point of her career. Even with surpassing the milestone, Vierthaler said it’s her teammates who helped get her there.
“I was excited about reaching my 1,000th point, but the one thing about basketball is nobody can really score by themselves, and I have been super lucky to have good teammates and coaches,” Vierthaler said. “You could say that I was not as focused on the 1,000 points as much as I was feeling lucky to have such great teammates and coaches.”
The Spoofhounds went on to play Smithville Jan. 25, losing the contest 47-37 in a back-and-forth battle.
Sophomore guard Jalea Price led the way with 12 points as the ’Hounds shot 37.2% from the field. Maryville was also outrebounded by the Warriors, grabbing 10 less rebounds.
Coach Kelly Obley said she was pleased the girls fought hard all the way to the end, even though they were down the entirety of the game.
“We got ourselves down in that game, I think by like 16 at one point, and so I was proud of the way that the girls continued to battle,” Obley said. “They worked their way back in it, and it was like a 7 point game with just a couple minutes left and so, we learned a lot from that one.”
Maryville finished off the Cameron Tournament with a 31-point, 58-27 win against Cameron Jan. 27. Price led the way again with 20 points as the team shot 47.8% from the field to go along with 11 3-pointers and 18 assists.
Maryville will have nearly two weeks off to get ready for its next game against Benton in the longest break in between games for the Spoofhounds this season.
Obley said she is ready to focus on getting better every day and being able to just really focus on themselves during this long break.
“We just want to keep getting better every single day and so what we are really focusing on is our defensive rebounding,” Obley said. “We really want to get better in our half-court defense and how we rotate and how we rebound. Offensively, we are just going to keep building and really work on our reactions as we attack the paint. … The girls have done a great job of coming into the gym everyday and being focused on getting better and so that continues even though we have a longer break.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.