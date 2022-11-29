It’s that time of the year when the temperature outside begins to drop, flurries begin to fall and high school football season fades away. With winter sports now coming to the forefront, the teams that played in the fall reflect on their seasons and prepare for the offseason. This includes Maryville football.
This season marked the tenth year of coach Matt Webb’s tenure. The Spoofhounds ended Webb’s tenth season as Highway 71 trophy winners, Class 3 District 8 champions and with a record of 8-4.
The ’Hounds season didn’t start off so hot, though, as they lost to Blair Oaks 54-42 in their first game of the season Aug. 26 in Warrensburg, Missouri. The loss to the Falcons marked the fifth straight loss in the season opener for Maryville. Webb said playing difficult opponents to start the season is always the plan.
“Our out-of-conference schedule helped prepare us for the regular season, because we try to schedule challenging opponents,” Webb said. “Blair Oaks is playing for a state championship this weekend. Blair Oaks is a program that does a really good job of winning football games, it’s a winning culture so it was a good challenge for us to go against the best.”
Junior quarterback Derek Quinlin said it was a good first game to get under the Spoofhounds’ wing to build up confidence against a great team.
“After that, we knew we could go and beat some big teams along the way. It helped us get into that winning culture,” Quinlin said.
Following the loss, Maryville won back-to-back games, defeating Harrisonville Sept. 2 and Chillicothe Sept. 9 in the first conference game of the season. The Spoofhounds then clashed with Midland Empire Conference foe St. Pius X Sept. 16 in Kansas City, Missouri. The ‘Hounds fell short, losing 34-27.
Like a pattern, Maryville bounced back again from the loss with back-to-back wins, beating MEC foes Cameron Sept. 23 and Benton Sept. 30. The pattern continued, as the two-game win streak was upended by a 36-29 loss to Lutheran North Oct. 8 in Macon, Missouri.
With a record of 4-3, the Spoofhounds needed to win their last two games of the regular season to win a share of the MEC title. The ‘Hounds did just that by knocking off then-undefeated Highway 71 rival Savannah 39-28 Oct. 14 in Savannah, Missouri.
“That’s always been circled on our calendar, it’s always a big game in the season,” Quinlin said. “Once we started the game, we knew they were a good team, but we knew if we played like we could, then we could take them out, and that’s exactly what we did.”
All Maryville had to do then to win a share of the MEC title was defeat winless Lafayette-St. Joseph. The Spoofhounds beat the Fighting Irish 49-14 Oct. 21 to win a share of the MEC title for the first time since 2019 and clinch the No. 1 seed in the Class 3 District 8 Tournament.
The No. 1 seed gave the ’Hounds the week off for the first round of the playoffs. After the bye week, Maryville had a chance at revenge against St. Pius X Nov. 4 in the ’Hound Pound. This game was much different from the first meeting, as the Spoofhounds beat the Warriors 38-21.
“We wanted our revenge on them — we wanted another shot at them,” Quinlin said. “We went out there, and we showed that we could beat them.”
“Anytime you lose, it can either affect you negatively or positively,” Webb said. “ … We needed to make improvements and execute better and play better football, obviously, that did it for us.”
Maryville was met with another rematch, this time against Highway 71 rival Savannah Nov. 11 in the ‘Hound Pound with the district title on the line. The Savages and the Spoofhounds were neck and neck the whole game, with neither team able to pull ahead.
The ’Hounds had the ball last, needing a touchdown to win the game. Maryville won the game with a last-second touchdown from senior fullback Cooper Loe from the Spoofhounds’ 1-yard line on fourth-and-1 to lift them to a 33-28 victory.
“I wish it wasn’t that close — but it was good to come out on top,” Quinlin said. “We didn’t stop until the very end, and we came out on top.”
The win over Highway 71 rival propelled Maryville to its third straight state quarterfinals appearance. The Spoofhounds played against an unfamiliar foe in Pleasant Hill.The quarterfinals is where their season came to a halt for the second year in a row.
The Roosters and ‘Hounds hadn’t played each other in the 2022 season. That changed when Pleasant Hill beat Maryville 43-28 Nov. 19 in the ’Hound Pound, marking the Spoofhounds’ first loss at home in the 2022 season.
Even with the season coming to an early end, Quinlin and Webb said it was a great season for the team. Quinlin said memories were made throughout the year, and it’s a perfect learning opportunity for future seasons.
“I’m very proud of our team — we’re all a big family and we all love each other and it was tough to see it end,” Quinlin said. “It wasn’t how we wanted it to end, but it was a great season and we accomplished a lot, it’s tough just tough to see all those seniors go.”
“It’s about how much you can improve throughout the season,” Webb said. “I saw a tremendous amount of growth, and it’s within that growth we had the opportunity to be able to become conference champions — being MEC champs is something we’re very proud of. At the same time, we won a district championship. We talk about how tradition never graduates here, and those things definitely came to fruition this season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.