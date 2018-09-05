Maryville girls tennis started its 2018 campaign with a commanding 9-0 victory over St. Joseph-Lafayette Aug. 29.
The ‘Hounds were led to victory by five returning varsity starters from last year, as well as some new faces to the team this year in the form of Chiara Ghera, a foreign exchange student from Italy and freshman Athena Groumoutis. Senior Kamryn Gastler, who paired Groumoutis in doubles against Lafayette, had nothing but good things to say about the freshman.
“I played No. 2 doubles with Athena and we won 8-0,” Gastler said. “Athena is a freshman but is very talented, with being on varsity already. I enjoyed playing with her.”
Ghera has stepped right into a starting role this year, as she fills the No. 4 varsity singles spot for coach Nicole McGinness’s squad. Groumoutis also filled a varsity role in the first match of the season, coming away with an impressive 8-1 victory.
Morgan Goodridge, a senior on this years team, liked what she saw out of the team during their first match, and has a positive outlook on the season ahead.
“Everyone won their matches which is a great way to start off the season,” Goodridge said. “Our team this season shows a lot of promise. All of the girls love the sport and make every practice fun, so I think we will do really well as a team.”
The ‘Hounds feature a large roster this year, with 25 total players, including 11 seniors. Five of those seniors fill out the top six singles spots, including Ghera, Goodridge, Emma Webb-Kirkpatrick, Gastler and Caryn Barnett. McGinness said this is the biggest team she has ever coached, in what is her eighth year at Maryville.
“I have 25 girls out this season, which is the most for a girls team since I started coaching in 2010,” McGinness said. “It really shows how the program is building.”
McGinness relies on her seniors to lead, especially with 14 underclassmen.
“I have 11 seniors, five on varsity, so they are leading well,” McGinness said.
Of the returning starters on this year’s squad, two stand out for their accomplishments from last year. Gastler and junior Addison Hall both went undefeated in singles play last season and look to carry that momentum into 2018.
New to 2018 is a fresh district reconfiguration, which McGinness said she is enthusiastic about.
“We really hope to make it further than the first round of districts this year,” McGinness said. “The district is reconfigured so we are excited to see how far we can go.”
Among the teams added is St. Pius X, who McGinness says, is always a challenge.
“We also added St. Pius to our conference and they will be a tough team to play. They always have a very good team,” McGinness said.
Maryville is set to host Bishop LeBlond at 6 p.m. Sept. 6. It will continue its season at the St. Joseph Benton Tournament Sept. 7.
