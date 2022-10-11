The Maryville boys’ and girls’ cross country team has taken a minor setback from the previous season due to two seniors leaving the team this past offseason. Even with a very young cross country team, according to coach Rodney Bade, the Spoofhounds have placed top 10 at every meet this year.
Between both teams, 10 of the 18 runners are sophomores. Bade said even with their youth, the Spoofhounds have never stepped away from the challenge of going out and scoring at each tournament.
For the Spoofhounds, the fastest time on the team is held by sophomore Dylan Masters, who ran a 17-minute and 21 seconds 3.1-mile race at Shenandoah, Iowa. The Spoofhounds placed eighth at this meet Oct. 18.
This moved Masters from being the 10th fastest runner in Maryville history to the seventh. This was a major jump for him, with Masters only being a sophomore and still having so much more work to put in.
As the season has reached its midway point, there have been some minor injuries to both the girls’ and boys’ cross country teams. Bade said the girls’ team has had major injuries, such as like a pulled hamstring, which can be more crucial for a team with only five runners.
“We need all of them healthy to be able to come out and score,” Bade said.
This is the first season since 2019 in which the Spoofhounds have had both a boys and girls cross country team. Even with a small team on the girls’ side, Bade said he is proud of the athletes’ ability to go out and place top 10 at every meeting, along with the boys’ team.
Bade said the girls’ on the team are sometimes inconsistent, meaning at times they will have a breakout meet, and other times they will drop a minute or two. For the past two tournaments at the Gans Creek Open Sept. 24, and at Bishop LeBlond Oct. 1, the girls have been able to come out and get new personal bests, including freshman Meah Schommer, who was able to run a 22-minute and 55 seconds 3.1-mile.
With being an athlete and a student, sometimes there can be times when one needs to enjoy themselves. Athletes can look to each other for enjoyment as well as the sport itself. Master said both teams work great together, and the Spoofhounds are constantly finding ways to build teamwork within the program.
“The team chemistry is good. They bond well with each other and push each other,” Masters said.
The Spoofhounds have a meet Oct. 13 at Mount Ayr, Iowa, which is their final meet of the regular season. Bade said they are ready to come out and get to work. Knowing that the course is very smooth at Mount Ayr, he said, they are hoping to see some breakthroughs.
