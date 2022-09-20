Junior Andrea Zamurri and senior Vera Alenicheva both play tennis for Northwest, and they, with the rest of their respective teams, are preparing for their next Intercollegiate Tennis Association Regionals Sept. 23-25 in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Last season, Bearcat tennis had a productive season for both the men’s and women’s teams, and these teams are full of talent with multiple singles and doubles players ranked in the top 10 in the ITA Central Region pre-season rankings.
This past spring, the Northwest women’s tennis team posted a record of 16-9 and 5-3 in the MIAA. Even though this team fell short of the playoffs, the women finished the season ranked No. 7 in the Central Region, and there is still plenty of talent and anticipation for next spring’s tennis season.
Alenicheva is one of the female tennis players at Northwest who received an ITA Central Region ranking. Alenicheva claimed the No. 5 spot in the ITA Central Region rankings this year, coming off a season where she went 15-8 at No. 1 in singles dual play.
Alenicheva said she is eager to get better this fall and is looking to do well at this week's ITA Regionals after last year’s sophomore season.
“I’ve been doing a lot of stuff throughout the years, trying to get better,” Alenicheva said. “I know my sophomore year was my peak, technically, but I hope I can do better this year, and I feel like I could do better. It’s my senior year, so I honestly want to give it all out there.”
This year, the men’s tennis team will be looking to defend their MIAA North Division championship and try to remake the postseason after a tough loss to Southern Arkansas. The Bearcats finished their season last year with a 14-6 record overall and a 6-2 MIAA record.
Northwest was fueled by a plethora of tennis players, but Zamurri continues to stick out by earning his third ITA All-American honor in his third year as a Bearcat — his second singles All-American honor.
Zamurri said he credits his work ethic over the years and is still looking to improve.
“Yeah, well, I’ve gotta say, I’ve been practicing a lot of the years, you know, especially during the spring season,” Zamurri said. “But, I think that also Northwest gave me a lot. I’ve improved a lot since my freshman year. My coaches, assistant coaches, my teammates, you know, they improved a lot with me, and they made me improve a lot.”
The Bearcats will start off their fall schedule this weekend in Oklahoma with the ITA Regionals. Coach Mark Rosewell, the winningest coach at Northwest, has had at least one team in the national tournament for three straight years.
Rosewell will attempt to help his players have a successful weekend in Oklahoma so they can advance to the ITA Cup in Rome, Georgia. Now in his 38th year at the helm of both tennis teams, Rosewell has gained plenty of experience to help the athletes get there. He has accumulated 1,171 wins during his tenure at Northwest. Even so, he wants to give all of the credit to the players.
“Well, you know, those wins, that’s all just a lot of good players over the years. I don’t play one point,” Rosewell said. “We try to recruit the best possible players that we can. I think we’ve done a great job with that, and we play for a fine university.”
