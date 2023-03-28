Both Northwest tennis teams returned to Maryville triumphantly, as the Bearcats beat rival Washburn 4-3 in the men’s and women’s matches March 25. Next, the men’s tennis team has a four-match homestand March 31-April 4, while the women have a three-match homestand March 31-April 4.
Coach Mark Rosewell, who is in his 39th season at Northwest, said playing at home is fun. So far this season, the women’s squad has played two matches in Maryville at the Frank Grube Courts, and the men have only had one home contest.
“It’s really nice — the only thing is the weather is not going to be good Friday, so we’ll probably be in St. (Joseph) — but Saturday and Sunday we should be fine,” Rosewell said.
The men’s tennis team will kick off its four-match homestand against Southern Arkansas March 31 at the Frank Grube Courts. The Bearcats are 1-5 against the Muleriders all time. In the last match between them, Southern Arkansas came out with a clean, 4-0 sweep over Northwest.
It has been three seasons since the ’Cats defeated the Muleriders — May 8, 2021, in Edmond, Oklahoma. Despite losing to them the last three seasons, No. 6 singles player junior Simon Birgerson said the Bearcats won’t let that affect them.
“We know that Southern Arkansas is perhaps a little bit weaker than they’ve been the past couple of years, so I think that we’re the favorites,” Birgerson said. “We’re hungry to beat them, especially considering that we’ve lost to them several times, especially last year. So, I think everybody’s excited and hungry to get a win.”
On the men’s side in tennis, the MIAA combines with the Great American Conference to form a singular conference. Therefore, Southern Arkansas will be the men’s team’s third conference matchup of the season.
Following the match against Southern Arkansas, Northwest will clash with conference foe Newman April 1 at the Frank Grube Courts. The ‘Cats are 10-0 against the Jets in the all-time series. Six of those 10 wins for Northwest were clean sweeps.
“It’s important because it’s a conference match, and it impacts national rankings so we don’t want to flub up,” Rosewell said.
Next on the docket is conference opponent Ouachita Baptist April 2 at the Frank Grube Courts. Ouachita defeated the Bearcats 4-3 in the last matchup March 6, 2022, in Springfield, Missouri. Northwest is 5-5 against the Tigers all time.
“Real close match last year,” Rosewell said. “They went on and won the league last year, and we did two years ago in the tournament and went to nationals, so that’s a huge match for us.”
To wrap up the four-match homestand, Northwest will clash with another conference foe Emporia State. The ’Cats are 13-0 in the all-time series against the Hornets.
Birgerson said the matches against Emporia and Newman are still important matches despite being undefeated against both teams.
“They’re both conference matches, and that’s enough to motivate all of us,” Birgerson said. “I think if we were able to pick up a couple of wins there, we’re going to be probably the first seed when the conference tournament comes around, and that’s a pretty big deal.”
Northwest women’s tennis shares three of the men’s opponents in Southern Arkansas, Newman and Emporia. The Bearcats will also start their homestand against the Muleriders.
The ’Cats have defeated Southern Arkansas in the last two meetings. No. 2 singles player sophomore Tyffaine Pais won her match 2-1 against Washburn’s No. 2 singles player junior Maja Jung.
“I think we’re really comfortable,” Pais said. “We’re not really doing a lot of strategies, we’re just, like, every time going to play we just know that we’re going to give our best to bring the win home. There is no real key to winning. We just have to play well, and we have to support each other to keep everything sharp.”
Next will be two MIAA matchups for the Bearcats against Newman and Emporia. The ’Cats will face off against the Jets April 1 at the Frank Grube Courts.
Northwest has won the last five matches against Newman. The last three matches have been decided by 5 or more points.
To wrap up the three-game home series for the women, they will clash with Emporia April 4 at the Frank Grube Tennis Courts. The Hornets haven’t defeated the Bearcats since March 29, 2014, in Emporia, Kansas. Pais said, like all conference matchups, it is a must-win.
“We have to try to confirm what we did this weekend to try to keep the good results in conference matches to have the best seed we can for the conference tournament,” Pais said. “Also to try and go win the title maybe. For now, it’s still far away, but our goal is to win the conference tournament, then regionals and nationals.”
