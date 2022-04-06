The rain, seemingly a torrential downpour compared to the dry Tuesday morning, fell down onto the field at the Hound Pound. In the middle of the rain, Maryville girls soccer battled for a shot of revenge against Pleasant Hill — a chance to avenge last year’s season-ending loss to the Chicks in the Class 2 quarterfinals.
The rain had been steadily falling all day, but that wasn’t much of a concern for the players.
“I like these games; they’re pretty fun to play in,” Maryville junior goalkeeper Abby Swink said. “The ball was just bouncing a bit more, but we’ve been practicing control, so the girls handled that well.”
Maryville was unable to exact revenge on Pleasant Hill. After 80 minutes of play, the Chicks emerged victorious by a score of 4-2.
Despite the third consecutive loss to Pleasant Hill, coach Chase Tolson said there were plenty of lessons learned.
“We had a few girls playing in positions that they hadn’t yet,” Tolson said. “We also had a handful of girls play the best they’ve played so far, so we’re really happy about that for sure.”
The Spoofhounds (2-2) lost by two scores, but that was hardly the tale for the entire contest.
For the first 25 minutes, the game was tied at zero. Then Maryville junior forward Kennedy Kurz kicked the ball past Pleasant Hill senior goalkeeper Sofia Abney and into the net for a 1-0 lead.
“It’s just always crashing in and trying to be in the right place,” Kurz said.
The celebration, though, was short-lived. Just a minute after Kurz’s goal, Pleasant Hill responded with one of its own to even things back out.
The Chicks weren’t done yet.
Just when it seemed the two teams were going to head into intermission tied, the Chicks managed to push the ball down the field and into Spoofhounds’ territory.
After some back-and-forth kicks between the two squads, the ball found its way into the net with 2:44 left before the break.
“Mistakes happen, plus Pleasant Hill is pretty good,” Swink said. “Things are gonna happen. I knew that, so I tried to keep everyone’s head up.”
The second half began, and it seemed as if the Chicks’ final goal of the first half gave the Spoofhounds new life.
While the first half was a constant back-and-forth, Maryville put the pressure on Pleasant Hill, keeping the ball on the Chicks’ side of the field and putting up multiple shot attempts.
Eventually, one of the many shot attempts finally turned into a make.
Kurz ran up from her forward position on the right side of the field. With the ball in front of her, she stared at the net. She looked down once more at the ball before launching it past Abney’s fingertips for a second time. The game was tied 2-2 with 27 minutes left in regulation.
“I just get down there, try to stay on my side and just see the goal,” Kurz said.
With the game tied once more, the match resumed its usual back-and-forth pace.
Tolson said even with a slower tempo, he was proud of the way the players performed during those scoreless stretches.
“We controlled the ball and created a lot of chances,” Tolson said.
The drought did not last forever.
After roughly 18 minutes of neither team being able to generate much offense, the gears began to turn again for Pleasant Hill. After a bad throw on the inbounds by Maryville, the Chicks once again raced the ball down the field. With the rest of the Spoofhounds trying to catch up, all that was standing in the way of Maryville going down 3-2 was Swink.
The ball bounced toward Swink, who dove for the save. It bounced right by her fingertips and into the net to give Pleasant the 3-2 lead with 8:53 left in regulation.
The Chicks scored once more to go up 4-2 with just over six minutes to go, effectively shutting down any attempt at a comeback for the ‘Hounds and marking Maryville’s second loss of the season.
“I think we learned we’re capable of a lot,” Kurz said. “I think that’s just part of the process — you lose — and that’s going to help us later on.”
Now at .500 on the season, the Spoofhounds will once again have one day off before returning to the Hound Pound for a match against Bishop LeBlond (4-1).
The ‘Hounds have not lost to the Golden Eagles since 2011.
Tolson said past results don’t matter, and what does matter is coming prepared. He said he expects a tough match against LeBlond and that these tough games to start the season are all part of the plan.
“We don’t learn anything from beating teams 8-0,” Tolson said. “We’re getting better every game playing teams like Pleasant Hill, and we’re learning more about what we need.”
