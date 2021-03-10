During its first home series of the season, Northwest baseball took one win in three games against Emporia State March 5-6. The series included some exciting moments, including a walk-off win for the Bearcats in game two.
Emporia State won the first game of the doubleheader 10-0 in seven innings. Northwest junior pitcher Max Spitzmiller got the start and allowed eight runs on five hits. Spitzmiller struck out seven while walking six Hornet batters. Hornets’ pitcher Jake Barton went the distance, throwing a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts.
“Offensively we got out of our game plan,” Northwest coach Darin Loe said. “We were guessing, and against those pitchers — you can’t do that. We got going in the wrong direction.”
The Bearcats’ lone hit came from senior designated hitter Connor Quick. After the third and final game against the Hornets, Quick extended his hitting streak to six games and now has a team-high .559 slugging percentage and a .382 batting average.
“We have an approach to hitting and I’m sticking with it,” Quick said. “I’m hunting for my window and I’m not missing the pitches we get.”
Northwest took the second game of the doubleheader with a 2-1 walk-off win.
Junior pitcher Spencer Hanson pitched seven innings and gave up four hits while throwing three strikeouts.
“I threw a lot of strikes, but my defense was great,” Hanson said. “I wasn’t pitching the best that day. I was able to spot my pitches and was getting the pitches low. I hit my spots and let my defense go to work.”
Last week, Loe wanted to see if Hanson could continue his execution on the mound with more innings of work. Hanson delivered.
“He has had three great outings, and he has gone deeper in each game now,” Loe said. “He competes and continues to get hitters off balance. He controls the flow of the game very well.”
Hanson’s last out was perhaps his most important, as it happened with the game still in reach. Emporia’s Brigham Mooney looked to have a three-run homer down the left-field line, but it was ruled foul. Hanson later refocused and struck out Mooney, looking to keep the score 1-0.
“I was very nervous, and I was like, ‘Man, this will ruin my day,’” Hanson said. “I didn’t have the best angle to see the ball, but the umpires called it foul, and I’ll take that any day. Coach then called a changeup, and then I knew that was the biggest pitch of the game. I told myself to trust my mechanics and to hit the spot. It was a momentum shift, for sure, and I was pumped.”
Northwest sophomore pitcher Alex Slocum came in from the bullpen in the eighth and quickly ended the Hornets’ rally with a pop-up and groundout. Slocum came out for the ninth and did his job, leaving the game 1-0 going into the bottom of the final inning.
“Alex has been good since he’s been here,” Loe said. “We have great confidence in him. He can close the door for us, and he has some of the best stuff within this team.”
In the bottom of the ninth, with two runners on, it was Quick’s turn to step up to the plate.
“As DH, before I was up, I was thinking what to prepare for,” Quick said. “When I got up, I wasn’t going to be surprised by anything and was able to stay with that approach.
Quick came through for his team when he drilled a double and both runners sprinted across home plate for the walk-off win.
“I knew it was going to tie the game, and then the left fielder bobbled the ball, and then I knew it,” Quick said. “I couldn’t describe it to you. All the guys coming out to me, it was unforgettable.”
“He’s not a good hitter, but a great one,” Loe said about Quick. “If we could get him an at-bat during that inning, we were looking good. I knew, at the very least, we were gonna tie it, but Brett (Holden) was on a dead sprint with contact, and he was determined to score.”
Northwest lost the final game of the three-game set against Emporia with a score of 11-3.
Quick continued his rampage at the plate with a homer in the first inning, which was the ninth of this career. The Bearcats scored two more times, once by an error on behalf of Emporia and another with a double by sophomore pinch hitter Tyler Peters.
The Bearcats gave up 16 total hits and Emporia took advantage of Northwest’s relievers in the seventh with a six-run inning to take a 9-2 lead, one the Hornets held on to for the remainder of the contest.
The Bearcats didn’t have the best of luck against Emporia, but they’re hoping to find more fortune during their second home series in as many weekends as when Rogers State travels to Maryville for a three-game set March 13-14.
