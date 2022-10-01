Northwest football senior quarterback Braden Wright knelt down at Missouri Western’s 45-yard line. The quarterback’s action was matched by cheers from the crowd inside Bearcat Stadium as the clock on the scoreboard ticked down to zero.
The Bearcat offense walked off the field to meet the rest of the team on the westernmost sideline of Mel Tjeerdsma Field — the game was over. No. 12 Northwest defeated Western 16-6 for the 30th win all-time against the Griffons.
Coach Rich Wright said he told the team the game didn’t have to be won by just the offense, defense, or special teams.
“It’s the totality of the group that is going to determine whether we succeed or fail, and they did a good job going out and executing,” Rich Wright said.
The sixth-year coach’s words were not part of a speech ahead of the Week 5 MIAA showdown, but, instead, was part of the coach’s motivation during halftime, Rich Wright said.
Much like he did to end the game, Braden Wright, who was given the nod for the start due to an unspecified injury to junior quarterback Mike Hohensee, knelt at Northwest’s 32-yard line to finish the first half. Instead of heading to the sideline, Braden Wright and the rest of the Bearcats (4-1) headed to the locker room inside of the Lamkin Activity Center outside of the southeast corner of the stadium.
For the second time in as many games, Northwest found itself trailing at the intermission. Just 12 seconds before the end, Western sophomore kicker Cody Watson nailed an 18-yard field goal to put the Griffons (2-3) up 3-0.
The Bearcat offense was struggling up to that point to get a strong drive going. Northwest only picked up 43 yards of total offense and two first downs throughout the first half. Junior running back Robert Rawie said the main focus in the locker room was having patience.
“We went into halftime, and I think most of the skill guys knew stuff was gonna be working,” Rawie said.
“When I went into the locker room at halftime, I said, ‘OK, where are our deficiencies?’” Rich Wright said. “...Just talking through that with them like that in a really cool manner, I think really settled them down.”
Whether it was Rich Wright’s calm manner in the locker room or the patience Rawie spoke of, the results were felt almost immediately for the Bearcats.
Northwest won the coin toss before the game started but deferred to the second half. So, down 3-0, the home team had a chance early to get something going in the final 30 minutes of play.
Watson booted the football down the field, and, on the other side of the kick, Northwest freshman running back Jadon Brady caught the ball on the goalline. Brady juked and spun his way up the middle of the field for 42 yards before being brought down by a group of Griffons on the Northwest 42-yard line.
Rawie started the drive off with a 4-yard rush to the Bearcat 46. On the second play of the drive, Braden Wright, who, according to Rich Wright, was in pain all game from his own unspecified injury, hit junior tight end Cole Hembrough on the west side of the field for an 11-yard gain.
“Braden didn’t feel good all week, and I was super proud of that kid for what we went out there and did,” Rich Wright said. “Anybody that wants to walk down to my locker room and look at his side right now — it’s not a pretty picture. But, he is a tough son-of-a-gun, and he went out there and battled.”
“I was gonna go ’til I couldn’t anymore,” Braden Wright said. “Obviously they (the coaching staff) called plays in light of how my body felt, but I didn’t want that to hold back their calling.”
Then, with a first-and-10 on the Griffons’ 43-yard line, Braden Wright took the snap in the shotgun formation. Like he did two plays prior, Braden Wright handed the ball off to Rawie. The junior bounced the ball to the right with nothing in front of him besides grass and the end zone.
Rawie took the ball the entirety of the 43 yards for Northwest’s first score of the game. The touchdown gave the Bearcats’ their first lead of the game, and they never looked back.
“It was a little counterplay, and I just stayed really patient behind the pulling guard,” Rawie said. “It just kind of opened up there at the end, all I saw was green grass and I exploded through.”
“That kind of flipped the script for us,” Rich Wright said.
The score by the Liberty, Missouri, native sparked a 16-point scoring run by the Bearcats — some of which the help came from sophomore kicker Cole Lammel who was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts.
On the other side of the ball, the Bearcat defense was working to ensure the field goal to end the first half was the only points Western scored. Senior defensive tackle Elijah Green said the team really honed in on just keeping the Griffons from scoring.
Green and the rest of the defense were able to achieve their goal. Despite the Griffons making it to the red zone three times, the lone score for Western was the first-half field goal. After giving up 199 total yards of offense in the first half, the Northwest defense held the Griffons to 136 offensive yards in the second half.
“We gave up too many long drives throughout the game,” Green said.
He said the team really settled in close to the end zone, and everybody really focused on their assignments. The team is still disappointed with the drives the Griffon offense was able to muster throughout the game, Green said, and that will be one thing the players will look to improve on.
The Maryville native also put in the work individually to hold the Griffons to 3 points with two sacks, marking his second game in three weeks of multiple sacks. Along with the sacks, he totaled eight solo tackles.
“We kind of found some weaknesses on the edge they were giving up,” Green said. “So, we just tried to rush, all four of us, and it just happened to be my lucky day.”
The triumph for Northwest improved the team to a 4-1 record on the season, and it’s the third win when trailing at halftime since Rich Wright took over the program in 2016.
Northwest will now prepare for a trip Oct. 8 to Pittsburg, Kansas, to play undefeated No. 10 Pittsburg State (5-0) in a game that could decide conference titles and regional rankings for the postseason.
