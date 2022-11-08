Maryville football will play Savannah in the Class 3 District 8 Tournament Championship Nov. 11 in the ’Hound Pound. This game is more than a district championship game for the Savages and Spoofhounds; it's the latest edition of the Highway 71 rivalry.
The ’Hounds won the last Highway 71 clash with a score of 39-28 Oct. 14, earning the right to keep the Highway 71 trophy for the 11th straight year and celebrate with it on the Savages’ home field.
Senior lineman Kort Watkins knows about the rich and historic rivalry between Maryville and Savannah. Watkins has never lost to the Savages in his four-year career.
“It’s super fun to be able to play our rival at home,” Watkins said. “It makes it even more fun to be playing in the district championship. We hope that everyone comes out and supports us and fills up the stands.”
Savannah (10-1) has scored 106 points while allowing just 27 points in its two district games thus far. The Spoofhounds (7-3) put up 38 points while the ‘Hounds defense allowed 21 points in Maryville’s first playoff game against St. Pius X Nov. 4.
The Highway 71 rivalry has been dominated by Maryville in recent years. Since Coach Matt Webb took over in 2012, the Spoofhounds have defeated the Savages 12 straight times.
The ’Hounds have home field advantage in the district title game. The Spoofhounds are 4-0 at home this season and 27-1 at home in district tournaments since Webb took over the program.
“It’s a sense of comfort to play in front of your home fans,” Webb said. “Most of our team grew up in this community. The younger kids get to be at the game, little brothers, little sisters and grandparents. A lot of support in our community and we’re very fortunate and feel very blessed to play in front of our home crowd.”
“Being able to play at home is a huge energy boost to everyone on the team,” Watkins said, adding to his coach's admiration for the community. “Having the fan support is just amazing and to be able to be in that environment makes it just amazing.”
Savannah and Maryville ended the regular season with a share of the Midland Empire Conference title. The ’Hounds are the only team to earn a victory over Savannah this season.
If the Savages want revenge, they have to beat the Spoofhounds at home — something Savannah hasn’t done since Oct. 8, 2010.
Maryville will attempt to stay undefeated at home and make it to the state quarterfinals for the second year in a row.
“We have the fan support, and the environment is just amazing,” Watkins said. “Our team’s love is just through the roof, and we all just played for each other so that helps so much.”
