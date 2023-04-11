Junior sprinters Gavyn Monday and Tiffany Hughey ran down the first straight during 100-meter sprints at Northwest track and field practice April 4 at Bearcat Stadium. Hughey placed second in the women’s 200-meter run with a time of 24.34 at the Southwest Baptist Invitational March 31-April 1, and Monday placed seventh in the men’s 200-meter run with a finish of 21.92 at the Emporia State Relays March 23-25.