Northwest track and field is on the road again, but a majority of the team's destinations are further from Maryville than any other meet in the indoor or outdoor season.
The athletes will have chances to compete against competitors from nearly every division in the Mount San Antonio College Relays April 12-15 in Walnut, California, the Bryan Clay Invite April 13-15 in Azusa, California, and the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate April 13 in Long Beach, California. Coach Brandon Masters said he’s excited for the level of competition.
“These are huge meets, and these kids will definitely get competition,” Masters said. “I think that's a big thing we look for at this point in the season. We're looking to go grab big marks, and we're looking to qualify.”
While some of Northwest’s athletes will be on the West Coast, 26 athletes will be right in the midwest for the 100th annual Kansas Relays April 13 in Lawrence, Kansas.
Masters said the Kansas Relays are primarily a chance for some of the athletes to earn a spot at the MIAA Outdoor Championships May 5-7 in Jefferson City, Missouri. He said plenty of people still have something to compete for.
“Very few are guaranteed a ticket to nationals at this point,” Masters said. “This weekend is vital in achieving those marks that will take them to the national championship. I'm not a big fan of chasing marks, but, if we don't get one this weekend, the next chance to get a good mark is probably conference.”
Senior Dakota Schmidt is nearly halfway through his final season with Northwest, as there are only two meets left until conference after the busy week in California. He competed in the men’s javelin throw at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in 2021 and 2022, and his personal-best mark of the season of 204 feet and eight inches (62 meters and 39 millimeters) ranks 15th across Division II.
He said the finality of the season began to hit him as the indoor season concluded, but he’s ready to compete with people from across the country to comfortably secure his spot to nationals. Masters said he’s made sure to let all the athletes know the trips aren’t meant to be vacation.
“We’re all pretty much ready to pop at this point, and hopefully we put down some good times and some good marks that will help improve our chances of getting a big team to nationals later in May,” Schmidt said.
“It’s a business trip,” Masters said. “Will we do some fun things? Of course. We’ll have a chance to do a few things, but the goal is to go out there and run well and do great as a team.”
Heading into the contests in California, Schmidt has competed in 26 meets through four seasons with the Bearcats. His all-time best in javelin, with a throw of 216’ 2” (65.90m), is the program’s top mark — previously held by Ken Oguaguluchi since 1991 with a throw of 208’ 2”.
As Schmidt prepares for his second — and final — trip to California of his career with the team, he said there’s more to javelin than what meets the eye. He said even the top performers in the Olympics constantly have to contort their bodies to make the right throw.
“Everybody thinks you just run up and chuck it,” Schmidt said. “There's a lot more physical aspects through javelins rather than just throwing it as hard as you can, so I mean that mentally is challenging. I've had to adapt through certain injuries and whatnot. Just to keep coming back and know that each day is going to bring a new challenge is something that I do enjoy about this event.”
