Coming off the bye week Maryville football will play St. Pius X in the second round of the Class 3 District 8 Tournament. This game has big stakes on the line as the winner of this game will advance to the district tournament championship.
Pius beat Cameron 49-6 in the first round of the district tournament Oct. 28 to move on and play Maryville. This gives the Spoofhounds a chance to avenge a narrow 34-27 loss to the Warriors Sept. 16 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Maryville coach Matt Webb said each game provided a chance for the Spoofhounds to learn and grow as a team.
“I hope this time around we just play a better game,” Webb said. “Score more points than they do and don’t allow as many as we have. We just need to play better in all three phases.”
Like his coach, junior quarterback Derek Quinlin said executing in all three phases will create a win this week for the Spoofhounds.
The last time that Maryville beat Pius was Sept. 20, 2019, in the ’Hound Pound. Since that game, the Warriors have beaten the Spoofhounds three straight times — with each game being decided by 12 points or less.
“If we lose, then we’re done for the season, and that’s pressure,” Quinlin said. “But, I think we like the pressure, and we can handle it under pressure.”
Even though Quinlin said there’s added weight in the postseason, Webb said his team is used to this environment and will be prepared for Friday night’s game.
“I call it excitement. I call it energy,” Webb said. “It’s win or go home, but I don’t know if it’s pressure. I think good teams rise to the level of exciting and pivotal games. This team throughout the season has been able to do that. We’ve played a high emotional game against Savannah for a conference championship.
Webb said there were a lot of other games that were pivotal and high pressure games this season, including Blair Oaks, Pius and Lutheran North.
This playoff game will be the first time the ’Hounds have played at home since Sept. 30. A lot happened in that month including a win over Highway 71 rival Savannah Oct. 14 and beating Lafayette-St. Joseph for a share of the Midland Empire Conference title Oct. 21.
Home field advantage might play a big part in this game, as the Spoofhounds are 26-1 in district tournament play in the ’Hound Pound since Webb took over in 2012. Maryville is also undefeated at home this year with a 3-0 record.
“Something special here,” Webb said. “That’s why you play hard, and it’s why you schedule a difficult schedule to be able to get a one seed and get a bye week to be able to refocus and reset. The key is to play those home games. Having a culture and tradition we have here, speaks for itself and this is a special place.”
“It shows how much love there is in Maryville for football,” Quinlin said about the energy at home. “All the energy during the game is what really helps us just go out there and play our best and play for the town of Maryville.”
