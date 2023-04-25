Coach Brandon Masters has watched his athletes break multiple records, his teams have produced 31 All-American honors and his athletes have won four national championships since taking over the Northwest track and field program in August 2018.
As the outdoor season winds down, with only two meets left until the MIAA Outdoor Championships May 5-7 in Jefferson City, Missouri, Masters is set to experience a new first. Northwest will host an outdoor meet for the first time since the MIAA vs. Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Showdown April 5, 2018, with the Bearcat Tuneup April 27 at the Herschel Neil Track.
“We have a great track to host,” Masters said. “We obviously know how to host, but it's gonna be a very low-level, kind of, last-chance-before-conference type of meet. Should be a really relaxed atmosphere, and we tend to get some pretty good marks when being at home. … I know the kids are very excited.”
Prior to the week of the home meet, only the Kip Janvrin Open April 27-28 in Indianola, Iowa, was on the schedule for the Bearcats. Masters said with possible weather-related issues on the final day of the meet, he figured it was better for his athletes to stay home for a change.
He said a few athletes will still compete in the Kip Janvrin Open, but most of the sprinters will focus on the Bearcat Tuneup.
The program hosted four meets in the indoor season, and Northwest competed in eight meets in the outdoor season but all of them were on the road. Junior Prince Griffin, whose main event is on the 400-meter dash, said it’s very relieving to stay home.
“I'm excited about being able to stay home for once,” Griffin said. “We usually go to a lot of different venues, and each track is different. So going into each track, it's a lot different than our track, so I'm excited to get the chance to run on our track because it's what we know best.”
After the Bearcat Tuneup and Kip Janvrin Open, all of the MIAA squads will meet in the state capital to compete for a conference title. As of April 25, the Bearcat women are slated as No. 2 in the MIAA behind Pittsburg State by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The Bearcat men are ranked fifth in the conference.
Griffin’s personal-best time of 47.41 in the 400m is the fourth-best mark in the conference. He said he feels like the training has prepared everyone well, and all the athletes are ready for the meet. Masters said he thinks both teams will have great opportunities to succeed.
“We've had a long season so we're prepared,” Griffin said. “We're ready to go. I'm excited for conference. We have a lot of people doing a lot of events, and, hopefully, we can score as many points as possible.”
“I think there's some anxiety, obviously, it's what we train for,” Masters said. “This is the meet for outdoors that we focus on, and you can just see the sharpness coming out and the excitement — it's almost here. And, again, some anxiety, too, because it's a big meet for us, so great competition, and it's the end of the road for some of the kids for the year, and they want to do well.”
As the season nears its end for the track teams, so does the academic year for the University. With conference championships coming soon in athletics and finals nearly here for students, athletes are forced to balance preparation for the two.
Griffin said track athletes aren’t paid enough to not think about careers after school, but it can be hard to focus as a younger athlete.
“I would say discipline, but it's not really discipline for me anymore,” Griffin said. “It became a habit. I go to the library every single day for about three hours. So, just learning — I love learning. So, just keeping that work-life balance is very important to me.”
