After a one-week hiatus, I’m back. Welcome to Walk The Talk, the (almost) weekly mailbag column where I answer your questions regarding anything Northwest Athletics. However, with Northwest men’s basketball heading to the NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament this weekend, this week’s edition will focus solely on Ben McCollum and the Bearcats.
Could we see a fourth Northwest vs. Washburn matchup this season?
Yes, we absolutely could. However, I’m not sure if we will.
Northwest’s 69-68 loss to Washburn in the MIAA Tournament Championship game was apparently enough to slip the Bearcats (23-2) behind Northern State (18-1). Apparently, five extra wins don’t make up for one loss, which came courtesy of a 55-foot buzzer-beater in Bearcat Arena. Washburn’s Tyler Geiman, who made the aforementioned shot, propelled Northern ahead of the Bearcats for the Central Region’s No. 1 seed.
Now, the second-seeded Bearcats will have a first-round bye and await the winner of the matchup between No. 3 seed Washburn and No. 6 seed Missouri Western. Yes, I’m talking about the Central Region Tournament and not the MIAA Tournament.
Don’t rule out the Griffons, though.
Washburn beat Western 101-72 March 5 in the MIAA Tournament Semifinals, but Western was without starting guard Tyrell Carroll, who is expected to be ready by the game March 13. Prior to that meeting, the Griffons had won four straight against the Ichabods, including two matchups this regular season.
So, yes, we could absolutely get another edition of Northwest vs. Washburn, by far the best matchup in the MIAA, but don’t be surprised if we don’t.
How do you feel about the committee having the MIAA teams on one side of the bracket and the NSIC teams on the other?
It’s only a six-team bracket this year. If you couldn’t tell from the previous question, all three of the MIAA teams that made it will be on one side of the bracket. All three of the NSIC teams that made the Central Region Tournament will be on the other side of the bracket.
Nobody really knew we’d get a smaller version of conference tournaments.
In the aftermath of the Bearcats’ latest loss to Washburn, Northwest coach Ben McCollum still thought the MIAA would be represented as the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 6 seeds. That, of course, didn’t happen.
My Twitter replies were filled with Northwest fans questioning the committee’s decision, and I don’t blame them either. It’s not right.
After hitting that game-winning shot to beat Northwest, Tyler Geiman said he wanted to play the Bearcats with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line. That’s exactly how it should be, too.
So, I was pretty confused. I wanted to see the two best teams meet in the finals of this weekend’s tournament, not the semifinals.
Do you think Northern State is a better team than Washburn?
No.
The MIAA is, by far, the best conference in Division II athletics. Washburn (19-6) has been through the wringer this year in terms of competition, yet still managed a way to beat Northwest twice while the Bearcats were No. 1 in Division II.
Northern State is good; I’m not taking anything away from the Wolves, who finished with 18 wins and one lone loss this season. Northern won the NSIC regular season title, along with the conference’s postseason tournament.
If you put Northern in the MIAA, the Wolves would’ve probably had a similar season to Missouri Southern and Western this season, both teams that finished the regular season 13-9. Once again, that’s nothing against Northern, more so a testament to how tough the MIAA is.
However, should Northern and Washburn make it to the finals of the Central Region Tournament, I’ll take the Ichabods to upset the Wolves on their home court.
If Northwest and Washburn were to meet up for the fourth time this season, who do you think would come out on top?
I’ve been pretty spot on with predictions like this for when people ask them, though I have to admit that I was wrong on the last prediction I made when I said that Northwest would win the third matchup with Washburn.
Northwest, offensively, had one of its worst halves of basketball since 2015 during the third matchup. The Bearcats battled back in the second half and probably should’ve won if it weren’t for Geiman’s miracle shot. If the Bearcats played even 10 minutes of the first half as they did the entirety of the second, they probably would’ve won by double digits.
They didn’t, though, and I’m aware of that. Still, I’ve got the Bearcats in the fourth matchup. It’d just make sense, right?
Washburn won the first. Northwest won the second. The Ichabods took the third. The Bearcats will take the fourth.
If the two programs meet again, when it’s win or go home, it’ll be one of the best college basketball games this season. Period.
Walk The Talk is a mailbag that focuses on all things Northwest Athletics. To submit a question for the next edition of the mailbag, tweet @ByJonWalker or email j.walker.missourian@gmail.com.
