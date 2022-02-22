People involved with sports deal with injuries on a regular basis. Coaches and players must continuously find ways to prevent them from occurring. Some, of course, are successful.
Others are not so lucky.
Injuries come with the possibility of missed playing time and being forced to adapt to a new style of play.
For Northwest women’s basketball senior Kylie Coleman, sophomore Paityn Rau and redshirt freshman Emma Atwood, that possibility became a reality.
“I remember at the beginning, it was just frustrating … like a defeating feeling,” Rau said. “You can’t even really describe it, but you just feel helpless and hopeless because there’s nothing you can do.”
Coleman, Rau and Atwood were each hit with long-term injuries. All three of them happened within the same year, causing them all to miss a significant portion, if not all, of the 2020-21 season.
While there is a physical struggle to overcome injuries, there is just as much a mental side — both of which the players had to work through.
For Atwood, her issues with injuries started when she still donned the red and white for Central Decatur High School. Her first major injury came freshman year at Decatur, she said, where she suffered a torn ACL in her left knee.
Atwood went on to earn three all-state selection honors and score 1,434 points during her high school career, but the injuries followed when she became a Bearcat.
She redshirted for the 2019-20 season, but she started the first four games of 2020-21, scoring in double digits three times, including a career-high 16 against Lincoln Dec. 5, 2020.
But just three days after her career game, on a fateful Tuesday, everything changed. While in the middle of practice, in preparation for Northwest’s exhibition game against Drake, Atwood tore her ACL, this time in her right knee.
“It was just a helpless feeling,” Atwood said. “I don’t know how else to describe it.”
Rau’s situation was similar to Atwood’s, except her trouble initially came from her hip.
In her senior season at Waukee High School, which sits roughly two hours northeast of Maryville, Rau also earned an all-state selection. That, Rau said, is the time her hip issues began.
So, coming into her freshman season at Northwest, she was also already suffering from a labral tear in her left hip. She opted to play through it for the season, in which she started all but one of the team’s 30 games, and she had the surgery for her hip March 10, 2020, at the conclusion of the season.
“Playing on that my freshman year was not easy at all,” Rau said with a laugh. “It was a lot of pain and a lot of, ‘Just get through it.’”
But for Rau, things got worse before they got better.
Later that same offseason, in June 2020, she tore her left ACL, which, combined with her hip surgery, effectively sidelined her for the entirety of the 2020-21 season.
“That was very defeating, and it was a very, very hard time,” Rau said, who choked up amid talking about the situation.
Coleman, similar to her fellow teammates, suffered a torn ACL, except her injury occurred in a game.
“To me, and to the people I spoke to, it was a simple freak accident,” Coleman said.
There was 1:04 left in the third quarter of Northwest’s game against Emporia Jan. 19, 2021. The Bearcats held a 47-38 lead when Emporia freshman guard Ehlaina Hartman attempted a 3-pointer. The shot bounced off the back of the rim, and amid going for the rebound, Coleman collapsed onto the floor while holding her left knee.
Fans and players alike looked on as Coleman laid on the floor in pain, and medical staff tried to assess the situation.
Coleman was eventually helped off the court and received a standing ovation from the fans in attendance. Northwest lost the game 58-51, but the biggest loss had already come.
It was later confirmed that Coleman tore the ACL in her left knee, putting an end to her 2020-21 season.
She had started all of the team's nine games until then and averaged 8.3 points per contest.
All of them were forced to go through a long, extensive journey to get back onto the court.
“Having basketball taken away … that was hard,” Rau said.
The days and minutes that were spent on preparing for the next game were suddenly used instead for recovery.
While the trio had different recovery paths, they all said the rehab was one of the most memorable parts — even if they didn’t want it to be.
“It’s about working harder and being dedicated everyday when you do rehab,” Atwood said.
“The rehab was a lot of pain, a lot of sweat and a lot of blood,” Rau said. “I know that’s cliche, but anyone who has gone through an ACL surgery knows it’s brutal.”
The pain, sweat and blood did not end quickly for the three players, either.
The three, combined, sat out for a total of 997 days. Rau's absence led the group with a walloping 612 days, starting a day before COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic and ending when its omicron variant reached the U.S.
One of the other memorable parts of their struggles was the feeling of being forced to watch as their teammates practiced and played without them.
“It definitely did not feel fair,” Atwood said.
“The toughest thing was wanting to help your teammates, but you’re stuck on the sidelines for the 40 minutes of the game,” Coleman said.
Despite being at what many people might call rock bottom, all three continued to work for a chance to be back on the court with their teammates.
All three accomplished that goal.
“I think my injuries have helped me become mentally tougher,” Atwood said.
Atwood, Coleman and Rau were all able to return to the court at one point during the 2021-22 season.
However, even as the new year began, it was far from smooth sailing for any of the three.
In her first game back — the first game of the season against Southwest Minnesota State — Atwood got the nod to start the game.
But plans changed.
She was substituted back into the game with 4:49 to go in the first quarter. The Bearcats were on offense, and Atwood received a pass from senior guard Mallory McConkey and attempted a signature reverse layup on the baseline. While the shot missed its mark, Atwood collapsed to the ground, holding her right knee.
“I had really high expectations for myself coming back, and after going through all of preseason and then getting hurt in the first game was hard to process,” Atwood said.
Fortunately for Atwood, the injury did not sideline her as long as it could have. While she did miss six games, she returned to the lineup Dec. 11 against Lincoln and has remained there ever since.
“I definitely give myself some credit for being able to battle through the things I faced,” Atwood said.
For Rau, her struggles did not resurface until later.
Rau started the first 19 games for the Bearcats, but the issues with her hip and knee began to decrease her playing time, including missing games against Washburn Feb. 19 and Emporia State Feb. 21.
Even though she’s going through a rough patch again, Rau said, she just wants to be ready to go whenever she’s needed, and she's just thankful for the strides she made to be able to contribute the way she has.
“I was literally dying for this moment again,” Rau said. “It’s really cool, it’s a big blessing — praise God for that — and I’m just very thankful to get the opportunity to play again.”
While all three have had a long and rough journey to get to where they are today, Coleman is still in the middle of her journey.
After working through the offseason and the beginning of the season, Coleman made her return Nov. 26 against Rockhurst.
Three games later, the senior guard was met with a feeling that was all too familiar.
In the middle of a win over Rogers State Dec. 4, Coleman took the ball to the top of the key with 1:47 remaining in the game. She quickly lost control of the ball and fell to the floor. With tears in her eyes and hands on her knee, it wasn’t long until the spectators in Bearcat Arena realized what happened.
“I knew exactly what it was,” Coleman said.
The pain from the injury was horrible, she said, but that was not where the most pain came from.
“That’s when it hit me, like, ‘You’re never playing basketball again,’ and that’s what tore me up the most,” Coleman said. “That’s where most of my tears were from. Yes, there was pain, but it was more so realizing that the sport I loved and grew up with and had pretty much engulfed my entire life was gone. … That is probably the worst thing.”
The long and rough journey became longer and rougher for the Waukee, Iowa, native.
But she did not let that stop her from helping.
Despite being hit with a career-ending injury a mere nine days after returning from her first knee surgery, Coleman did not walk away from basketball.
Instead, assistant coach Addae Houston offered her the chance to help with scouting, and she did not hesitate to accept.
“It’s been really neat to see the girls looking up to me on the sideline with questions and me being able to answer them,” Coleman said.
Although she uses her time helping the coaching staff now, Coleman said she hasn’t truly considered coaching as a career path but that it would be awesome.
Atwood, Coleman and Rau all hit all-time lows, but have, in more than one way, found a way to contribute to the team with its highest season win total since the 2011-12 season.
Through the pain, sweat and blood, Coleman, Rau and Atwood said they were thankful for the support they got, and continue to get, from their family, friends and fans.
They said they don’t know if they would have had as much support anywhere else.
“I’m grateful to be able to play college basketball and to be able to play at Northwest — that has that family-feel as soon as you step onto campus,” Atwood said.
“It’s a pretty special place, and I don’t think I can find that anywhere else,” Rau said. “Maryville has definitely become my second home and home away from home. I got really lucky.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.