When Northwest men’s basketball hosted MIAA foe Northeastern State Thursday night for the conference-opener, the RiverHawks were searching for their first win over the Bearcats in 21 years.
Northeastern defeated Northwest 60-56 in the first round of the South Central Region Tournament March 8, 2000, in Joplin, Missouri. The Bearcats responded to that season-ending loss with 12 straight wins heading into the newest edition in the all-time series.
Northwest’s winning streak against Northeastern, a series of wins old enough to legally buy a beer in the United States, stayed intact with an 86-74 win over the RiverHawks in Bearcat Arena.
“That is crazy. We’ve had a lot of streaks, though,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “They’ve got a great program. … But whether or not we have a streak against them doesn’t really make me feel any better.”
Despite the eventual 20-point win, a double-digit triumph seemed unlikely throughout the first 10 minutes of action.
The RiverHawks (5-2, 0-1 MIAA) jumped out to a 3-2 advantage courtesy of a 3-pointer from graduate student guard Tylor Arnold. The ’Hawks didn’t know it then, but the 18 seconds between Arnold’s triple and Northwest’s next basket served as the first and last time they’d lead
The Bearcats (7-1, 1-0 MIAA) jumped out to a 22-13 lead over Northeastern with 8 minutes and 56 seconds left in the first half, and that’s when the RiverHawks started to rally.
They cut the deficit to as close as 22-18 before Northwest junior guard Trevor Hudgins scored his sixth, seventh and eighth points of the game with his second step-back 3-pointer of the game. That wasn’t just a shot as part of the reigning NABC Division II Player of the Year’s routine, though. It was a bucket that moved him by former teammate Ryan Hawkins for second on the program’s all-time scoring list.
“Ha, Hawk,” Hudgins said through a laugh. “I don’t even look at those types of stats until the end of the year or until somebody tells me. … So, Ha, Hawk, I’m second now.”
Despite being held scoreless for the first 10 minutes of the game, Hudgins was a problem for the RiverHawks’ defense all night. He finished with a game-high 26 points while shooting 7-of-14 to go along with two rebounds and an assist.
It marked Hudgins’ 100th collegiate game in which he scored double figures. He’s played in 108 games since redshirting in 2017, and he’s now chasing former teammate Justin Pitts’ 2,459-point total for the top spot on the program’s all-time scoring list.
“Wow. That’s interesting,” Hudgins said. “I just play my role, honestly. I take open shots. I just try to help the team, honestly.”
The guard’s efforts were part of the reason Northwest started to get comfortable in the rhythm of the game after taking a 34-26 lead into halftime. He drained a pair of free throws for the opening points of the second half, and they were seemingly the ones that set the Bearcats’ offense ablaze.
The ’Cats made their first four buckets of the second half to jump out to a 46-30 lead over the RiverHawks. As fiery as the offense was to start the final 20 minutes of the game, it only got better.
Northwest had a 60-43 lead in its possession with 11 minutes and 11 seconds left in the game, and that’s when junior guard Diego Bernard took it upon himself to give the Bearcats their largest lead of the game.
Following a pair of missed 3-pointers on a single possession, Bernard was eventually able to get a layup to find the bottom of the net. A mere eight second later, he got a steal before using a no-look pass to find redshirt freshman forward Daniel Abreu in transition. Abreu finished at the rim, forcing Northeastern into a 30-second timeout.
“Sometimes he’s like a good thoroughbred; you’ve just gotta let him run a little bit,” McCollum said of Bernard, who finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists. “He’s a damn-good thoroughbred. He’s phenomenal. … His energy just oozes out of him. … It’s his energy that makes him special.”
Hudgins made a pair of free throws out of that timeout, but it was the Bearcats’ next possession that was emblematic of the contest for Northwest.
Bernard was weaving his way in and out of defenders before a drive-and-kick to Hudgins, who was standing beyond the arc on the left wing. It was there that Hudgins nailed a 3-pointer for the Bearcats to take a game-high 26-point lead.
Northwest used Bernard’s burst of energy and Hudgins’ historic night to win the program’s 11th straight MIAA-opener, but that won’t matter for too long, because the Bearcats will have less than 48 hours between the win over Northeastern and a date with MIAA foe Rogers State Dec. 4 in Bearcat Arena.
The Hillcats (5-1, 0-1 MIAA) will enter Saturday’s matchup on the heels of a 68-52 loss to conference member Missouri Western Thursday evening. The Bearcats will be trying to win their fifth game in a row.
The opportunity to do that, McCollum said, is what he’s looking forward to. In the meantime, he’ll be watching from afar when Northwest’s football team plays No. 1 Ferris State in the Division II quarterfinals Dec. 4 in Big Rapids, Michigan.
“Hopefully the football team gets ’er done,” McCollum said in the aftermath of his own team’s latest victory.
