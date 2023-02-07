Northwest track and field is roughly two weeks away from the MIAA Indoor Championships Feb. 24-26. Yet, athletes from both the men’s and women’s team continue to have success and break records in the meets leading up to the championships.
At the Bearcat Invite Feb. 2-4, three program records were broken, One being broken twice. Coach Masters said it’s great the team was able to find success in multiple events.
“Yeah, it’s pretty crazy,” Masters said. “I did not anticipate that at all.”
Northwest had two groups compete in the 4x400-meter relay. The first team consisted of junior Tiffany Hughey, sophomore Jaedy Commins, sophomore Luisarys Toledo and sophomore Bailey Blake. Sophomore Chloe Saenz, sophomore Haley Luna, sophomore Kaylee Harp and freshman Kennedi Cline were on the second team.
The first team won the event with a time of three minutes, 43 seconds and 94 milliseconds. In second, was the second team with a time of 3:44.20. Both finishes surpassed the previous program record of 3:44.47. They’re also the top-two times in Division II.
“I was a little disappointed in the 4x4 because I was team ‘B,’ and I thought it was pretty good to hold a school record as a freshman,” Cline said with a laugh. “It’s surreal. I knew coming into here they had a really good (4x4) team, but I didn’t know it was gonna be this good. I’m just really honored to be able to have a part in that.”
Both times were also good enough to surpass Division II provisional qualifying times. However, Northwest can only send one team to go to the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships March 10-11.
Masters said he tried to split up his ‘A’ team for the Bearcat Invite’s relay because he knows how good the athletes will be, and he doesn’t want to show them together yet. He said now he wishes he could send them both to the national championships.
“It was a little bit crazy,” Masters said. “I’ve never seen anything quite like that. The ladies are really good, and each of them wants to win. So, I know that the young girls really had a chip on their shoulder when they’re going up against the old girls, and it was really fun to see them battle back and forth.”
The third broken program record happened on the second day of the meet. The women’s distance medley team with senior Caroline Cunningham, freshman Whitney Post, Hughey and Harp scored a time of 11:35.48, topping the previous record of 11:51.82. The time also met provisional qualifying marks.
After two consecutive meets inside the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse, Northwest’s men’s and women’s teams will hit the road for their next competition. The teams will split up, and some will compete in the Washburn Mid-Week Challenge Feb. 9 and the Washburn Invitational Feb. 10-11, while others go to the Eighth Annual Indoor Gorilla Classic Feb. 10-11.
Masters said some athletes who have already met qualifying marks will not be competing this weekend. He said Cline was one of the athletes staying home, and he said she would get more work done training an extra day than wasting time to go run one race.
“I was thinking about it, I was like, ‘I love the time off, I love the weekends to myself, but I’m also gonna miss running this week and being with the team,’” Cline said. “Gonna get a sense of FOMO (fear of missing out).”
