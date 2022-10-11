With only five regular season games left, Northwest football enters the second half of the schedule with a 4-2 record and tied for third place in the MIAA.
The Bearcats head into Week 7 on the heels of a nail-biting loss to Pittsburg State Oct. 8. Northwest has two losses in the regular season for the first time since 2018. Ahead for Northwest, is five games against opponents with a combined record of 17-5. Coach Rich Wright said the MIAA can be grueling. First on the slate in the final five games is Washburn Oct. 15 at Bearcat Stadium.
“They’re really explosive offensively,” Wright said. “They’re putting up a lot of points on everybody.”
Washburn’s offense hasn’t only generated praise from Wright but also boosted the Ichabods in the statistical rankings, especially in the MIAA. After Week 6, Washburn (4-2) has scored 35 or more points in each contest except in its first loss of the season to Nebraska-Kearney (5-1) Sept. 17.
The Ichabod offense is averaging 36 points per game through the first six weeks of the season — a mark that tops the MIAA. Washburn coach Craig Schurig, now in his 21st year at the helm of the program, said he always expects a tough game against the Bearcat defense.
“Defensively, they’re probably the top defense in the country, I would think,” Schurig said. “That’s the main challenge. Hopefully, we can score enough and maintain the ball enough to give our defense some rest.”
Schurig said it’s hard to develop a run game at all against the Bearcats — the No. 1 team in Division II in fewest rushing yards allowed per contest with 38.
Wright said from what he's seen so far on film, Washburn’s success on offense comes in part from the skill and ability from all of the players on the Ichabods’ side of the field. Washburn sophomore quarterback Kellen Simoncic tops the MIAA in passing touchdowns with 19, and he is second in the conference in passing yards per game with 286.3.
While Northwest is No. 1 in rushing defense in the MIAA and Division II, the Bearcats are No. 9 in the MIAA in passing defense by allowing 227.3 passing yards per opponent. Wright said the team needs to focus on limiting explosive passes, especially against Washburn, if the team is going to have a chance to win.
“Right now, to this point in the season, that’s been our Achilles’ heel,” Wright said. “We’re doing a great job defending the run but not so much in the passing game. We got to be better.”
What the Bearcats have also been able to do is force sacks against their opponents. Northwest is also No. 1 in the MIAA in sacks by the defense with 23.
Senior defensive tackle Zach Howard is one of the major contributors of that total with five sacks on the season. The Bolivar, Missouri, native recorded two sacks against Pitt Oct. 8, which not only propelled to tied for second in the MIAA, but also put him in the top five for career sacks at Northwest with 23. No. 4 on the all-time list, Ryan Waters, played from 2003-06 and totaled 24 sacks for his career.
Even with his and the defense’s success through the first half of the season, Howard said a big part of football is knowing how to move forward.
“We got to continue to work on things and understand that we are not nearly at the top of our ceiling,” Howard said. “We just can’t lose sight of the fact that you can get better week in and week out. You’re not like the team you were the week before or even two weeks before.”
Northwest will have a chance to bounce back at home, with the next two games inside Bearcat Stadium. The Bearcats have a 15-game winning streak inside Bearcat Stadium — the longest active home win streak in Division II.
“Bearcat Stadium is amazing,” Howard said. “Fans always show out. It’s exciting to be able to come back home. We play well at home. We just can’t live in the past.”
