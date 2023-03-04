KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Coach Ben McCollum walked into a room full of reporters inside the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri. The players he brought with him, sophomore forward Byron Alexander and freshman Bennett Stirtz, were still soaked in sweat from their contest moments before.
The 14th-year coach sat in the front of the room with his players and answered questions about his team’s performance. But, before the press conference was over, McCollum made sure to talk about how proud he was of the Northwest men’s basketball players and the team’s 63-52 win over Emporia State in the MIAA Tournament Semifinals March 4.
“We've got stars, but I think winning the conference together, like as together and we were together last year, it's just we were different, but you have to share the ball, you have to work together, which makes it a lot more difficult,” McCollum said. “It also allows us to be that much better because you can't really key on anyone. For me, though, you know, I expected it out of this group. I expected it, and people always ask, ‘Did you expect this kid to step up or that kid to step up?’ Yeah, I actually expected to be better to be quite honest.”
Over the past two seasons, the Bearcats (29-2) and Hornets (22-8) have quickly formed a hard-fought rivalry, which is shown in the meetings between the two.
Emporia defeated Northwest three consecutive times between Feb. 8, 2022, and Dec. 17. In all but one of those three contests, the game was decided by single-digits.
While the Bearcats have gotten their revenge since — winning two-straight against Emporia — the pattern has remained the same. After Emporia's 74-65 win Dec. 17, which was played without senior guard Diego Bernard due to knee issues, Northwest won by a score of 63-52 Feb. 2.
Those games, those single-digit differences and those win streaks didn’t matter though when the two met in the postseason for the first time since March 7, 2019 — an 82-79 win for Northwest in the quarterfinals of the tournament.
And with a chance to go to their eighth-consecutive MIAA Tournament Championship over the fourth-seeded Hornets, the top-seeded Bearcats didn’t waste it.
“You know, that's why we recruited the kids we recruited from the families that we recruited from,” McCollum said. “So they can do these things. You can't do this with low-character people, you can only do it with the best, and that's what we have.”
The Bearcats were able to earn themselves the title of “best” in the conference through the regular season with their 10th-consecutive MIAA regular season title, but, in the championship at 1 p.m. March 5, they’ll have a chance to solidify it and win their seventh MIAA Tournament in eight seasons.
Northwest advanced to the championship for a multitude of reasons. One of them is how after having a 28-26 lead at halftime, the Bearcats exploded for 24 second-half points through the first 11 minutes. On the other side, the Hornets scored half of that amount in the same timespan.
“I just thought we came out with more energy in the second half,” Stirtz said. “We played as a team more.”
“It was kind of stagnant on offense for a while, but once we found out what we needed to do, we kept going with that,” Alexander said.
Within those 24 points in the first 11 minutes of the second half, perhaps the fans’ favorite was 2 of them by Alexander with 12:07 to go.
For the second time in as many games, Bernard tried to find an opening on offense, but that’s when Alexander running along the baseline caught his attention. The MIAA Player of the Year alley-ooped it to his teammate, and, seemingly with every bit of force he could, Alexander slammed it in with both hands.
Alexander said all he had to do was make eye contact with Bernard and shake his head, and both of them knew what the plan was.
“I think that really helped with our energy,” Alexander said. “Like, the whole crowd got into it after.”
“Diego's the only one crazy enough to throw those passes during the game, so that's part of it, too,” McCollum said.
Northwest’s next focus is the MIAA Tournament Championship. The Bearcats will be faced with their third matchup of the season with Central Oklahoma (26-4). The Bronchos won the first meeting 69-58 Jan. 12 in Edmond, Oklahoma, but the Bearcats got their revenge in their title-clinching 65-51 win Feb. 23 in Bearcat Arena.
Regardless of who they face, Alexander said he’s ready, and he’s grateful to have already made it as far as he and the rest of the team has.
“It's an amazing feeling,” Alexander said. “I mean, just being able to get here, let alone get here with the people that you play with, just means a lot to me.”
